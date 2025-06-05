Catholics demand New Jersey church cancel seventh annual ‘Pride Mass’

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Hoboken, New Jersey, plans its annual 'Pride Mass' on June 29, celebrating LGBTQ lifestyles.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (LifeSiteNews) — Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church is planning its annual blasphemous “Pride Mass.”

On June 29, the feasts of Ss. Peter and Paul, Our Lady of Grace and St. Joseph Catholic churches in Hoboken, New Jersey, will host their seventh annual “Pride Mass,” celebrating lifestyles distinctly condemned by Catholic doctrine.

“LGBTQ@Grace is a faith-sharing community of LGBTQ individuals, along with family and friends, that is based at Our Lady of Grace,” the parish wrote on its website.

“Each year, LGBTQ@Grace assists the Parish in celebrating an annual Pride Mass,” it continued, linking to a flyer for the blasphemous event.

This is the seventh year that the parish, under the jurisdiction of Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, has hosted the blasphemous event. Other years, the “Pride Mass” included rainbow flags hung in the church, women sitting in the sanctuary wearing ‘love is love’ shirts, and a gender-confused woman sharing her reflections from the pulpit.

TFP Student Action, a faithful Catholic advocacy group, launched a petition to stop the blasphemous event, reminding parish pastor Fr. Alexander Santora that “June belongs to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.”

“The so-called “Pride Mass” at Our Lady of Grace parish is an outrage against God, a slap against His Blessed Mother, and a violation of Catholic morality,” the group wrote. “The blasphemous event calls for prayer and reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.”

While Our Lady of Grace parish boasts that is it one of the “most deeply rooted and oldest Roman Catholic churches in the United States,” its promotion of the LGBT agenda is in direct contradiction to the teachings of the Catholic Church.

In fact, the pride flag symbolizes one of the seven deadly sins and a lifestyle repeatedly condemned by the Catholic Church.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church clearly states that God created humans “male and female” and “Everyone, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity.” “Physical, moral, and spiritual difference and complementarity are oriented toward the goods of marriage and the flourishing of family life. the harmony of the couple and of society depends in part on the way in which the complementarity, needs, and mutual support between the sexes are lived out,” the Catechism continues.

The Catechism further declares that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “under no circumstances can they be approved.”

Moreover, while the parish calls for acceptance, it seems to have forgotten the words of Jesus in the Gospel of St. John, “The truth will set you free.” It is only by realizing one’s actual identity as male or female as designed by God that a person can find true joy and peace.

Furthermore, it is the role of Catholics to direct and guide those who are confused. True love for one another leads one to follow Christ’s directions to “admonish the sinner,” not to encourage them in their sin.

Through their misguided ideas of sexuality and “love,” the parish is further distancing Catholics from God’s love and from their identity as children of God.

