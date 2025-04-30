Catholics demand Vatican ‘reveal and repeal’ secretive China deal

A coalition of Catholics is calling on Church leaders to ‘reveal and repeal’ the ‘appalling’ China deal which allows Chinese communist authorities to appoint bishops within the country.

Editor’s note: The following is a press release from Present Danger China calling upon the hierarchy of the Catholic Church to ‘reveal and repeal’ the secretive Sino-Vatican deal for the appointment of bishops in China.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — On April 30, members of the Committee on the Present Danger: China (CPDC), the Save the Persecuted Christians (STPC) coalition, and other freedom-fighters will launch an initiative aimed at exposing and ending an appalling and closely held agreement between the Vatican and the Chinese Communist Party.

The “Reveal the Deal, Repeal the Deal” (RTD2) campaign is designed to educate the cardinals, the bishops, the faithful, and the world about the ongoing damage being done pursuant to and in the wake of that secret deal.

The RTD2 campaign will be launched with a webinar entitled, “The Vatican’s ‘Suicide Pact’ with the CCP,” and sponsored by the CPDC and STPC coalitions on Wednesday, April 30, from 10:30-11:45 a.m. ET. The program is intended to foster a public outcry in the run-up to the conclave, called to select the next pope.

As awareness grows about the secret deal’s truly diabolical character and its repercussions for Catholics and other denominations and faiths, the RTD2 campaign will press every candidate to be the next pontiff to condemn the deal and commit to making its repeal a first order of business. By the start of the conclave, repudiation of the deal should be a factor in selecting the next pope – and a priority for the Church in its aftermath.

The following are among the topics that will be initially addressed in the course of the webinar and then be explored more thoroughly over the remaining days leading up to the announced start of the conclave on May 7:

April 30: The Secret Deal: What is in It and Why is It being Withheld from the Church?

May 1: The Secret Deal: Betraying the Church – Its Toxic Impact on Sacred Texts, Traditions, Doctrine.

May 2: The Secret Deal: Betraying the Faithful, Harming Other Faith Communities.

May 3: The Secret Deal: Betraying the Clergy – Xi’s Picks, the Vatican’s “Disappeared” Bishops.

May 4: McCarrick’s Other Scandalous Secret and the Vast Damage Inflicted by the Secret Deal and Its “Sinicizing” of the Church in China.

May 5: Is the Secret Deal Heresy? Will It Translate into Harm Elsewhere?

May 6: Reveal the Deal; Repeal the Deal – the Cardinals, the Conclave and the Next Pope

Register for the joint webinar at PresentDangerChina.org.

WHAT: A co-sponsored webinar: “The Vatican’s ‘Suicide Pact’ with the CCP: Reveal the Deal, Repeal the Deal”

WHEN: 10:30-11:45 a.m. ET, Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Moderator: Frank Gaffney, President, Institute for the American Future; Vice Chairman, Committee on the Present Danger: China, President, Save the Persecuted Christians

Panelists

Liz Yore, Esq., President and founder, Yore Children, international child advocate attorney; Vatican watchdog; author and journalist appearing regularly on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” and a regular weekly panel member on the LifeSiteNews podcast, “Faith and Reason.” Topic: “The Secret Vatican Deal with the CCP: What’s in It and How Did We Get Here?”

Dede Laugesen, Executive Director, Save the Persecuted Christians; Executive Secretary, Committee on the Present Danger: China; co-author, “The Indictment: Prosecuting the Chinese Communist Party and Friends for Crimes Against America, China, and the World.” Topic: “The CCP’s ‘Sinicizing’ the Catholic Church – and How It Must be Countered”

Benedict Rogers, Senior Analyst, U.K.-based CSW; Co-founder and Chair, Hong Kong Watch; Co-founder and Deputy Chair, Conservative Party Human Rights Commission; regular contributor to international media. Topic: “The Secret Deal’s Devastating Impact on the Chinese Faithful: The Outrageous Persecution of Jimmy Lai and Countless other Catholics and Christians.” (Invited.)

Jan Jekielek, Senior Editor, “The Epoch Times”; Host, “American Thought Leaders”; award-winning documentary filmmaker. Topic: “The Secret Deal’s Devastating Impact on Other Faith Communities in China.”

Trevor Loudon, Author and filmmaker, “The Enemies Within” and “The Enemies Within the Church”; “Feinstein’s Spy: Russell Lowe and San Francisco’s Pro-China Left,” “Comrade Prime Minister: Anthony Albanese’s 40-Year Alliance with Australian Communism,” and many more; contributor, The Epoch Times. Topic: “The So-called ‘Patriotic Catholic Church’ – Reduced to a Weapon of the CCP’s United Front Work Department.”

Brian Kennedy, Chairman, Committee on the Present Danger: China; President, American Strategy Group; former President, Claremont Institute; author, “Communist China’s War Inside America.” Topic: “Reveal and Repeal the Deal: A Necessary Corrective for the Church, A Fitness Test for the Next Pope.”



CONTACT: Dede Laugesen, [email protected]

