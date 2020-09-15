‘Catholics for Biden’ enlists high-profile dissident ‘Catholics’ to sway Catholic vote

September 15, 2020 ( LifeSiteNews ) – In an attempt to scrape up support from Catholics for Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential bid, the recently launched “ Catholics for Biden ” organization has announced some three dozen national co-chairs, including some of the most dissident “Catholics” in the country.

One of the organization’s newest co-chairs is Carolyn Woo, former president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services (CRS), which is run by the U.S. Catholic bishops.

During her tenure at the scandal-plagued CRS, Woo doubled down on the organization’s “commitment to maintaining dues-paying memberships in contraception and abortion spreading organizations, providing funds to abortion and contraception distributing organizations, and retaining the employment of a vice president who is a homosexual activist in a same-sex ‘marriage,’” according to a Lepanto Insitute Report.

Democrats have good reason to try to pull out all the stops to garner Catholic support for their candidate: In 2016, Catholics pulled the lever for Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton, 52% to 45%.

According to the National Catholic Reporter (NCR), the hodgepodge of high profile “Catholic” Biden co-chairs – many of whom have waged war on pro-life initiatives and individuals – includes:

All seven other members of the U.S. Congress serving as co-chairs for “Catholics for Biden” also sport 100% ratings from NARAL Pro-Choice America:

Other co-chairs include Democratic strategist and media commentator Donna Brazile; former Ambassadors Elizabeth Frawley Bagley, Kevin O'Malley, and Tim Roemer; Former Obama White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough; and former Obama Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

“We believe the Biden-Harris agenda is deeply aligned with the common good values of Catholics and people of faith and much more aligned with those values than what we see from the current administration,” Josh Dickson, faith engagement director at Biden for President, told NCR.

Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, recently told EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo that Catholics must vote for politicians who are “for life.”

“And it’s better to vote for a good Protestant than for a bad Catholic. We must judge according to what they are doing and not only [according] to their words. That is biblical criteria. Look to the fruits,” he said.

Numerous priests have come out saying that no faithful Catholic can vote for Joe Biden and have called the “Catholics for Biden” group a “scam,” and a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.” Father James Altman, a priest in the diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin, recently went as far as saying “You can not be Catholic and be a Democrat.”

Saint John Paul II once stated that the right to life must be defended with “maximum determination” as the “most basic and fundamental right and the condition for all other personal rights.”

“Above all, the common outcry, which is justly made on behalf of human rights—for example, the right to health, to home, to work, to family, to culture—is false and illusory if the right to life, the most basic and fundamental right and the condition for all other personal rights, is not defended with maximum determination,” he proclaimed in 1988.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops stated at their most recent gathering that the “threat of abortion remains our preeminent priority because it directly attacks life itself, because it takes place within the sanctuary of the family, and because of the number of lives destroyed.”