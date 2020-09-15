‘Catholics for Biden’ enlists high-profile dissident ‘Catholics’ to sway Catholic vote
PETITION: Urge Catholic bishops to refuse Holy Communion to pro-abortion Biden! Sign the petition here.
September 15, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In an attempt to scrape up support from Catholics for Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential bid, the recently launched “Catholics for Biden” organization has announced some three dozen national co-chairs, including some of the most dissident “Catholics” in the country.
One of the organization’s newest co-chairs is Carolyn Woo, former president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services (CRS), which is run by the U.S. Catholic bishops.
During her tenure at the scandal-plagued CRS, Woo doubled down on the organization’s “commitment to maintaining dues-paying memberships in contraception and abortion spreading organizations, providing funds to abortion and contraception distributing organizations, and retaining the employment of a vice president who is a homosexual activist in a same-sex ‘marriage,’” according to a Lepanto Insitute Report.
Democrats have good reason to try to pull out all the stops to garner Catholic support for their candidate: In 2016, Catholics pulled the lever for Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton, 52% to 45%.
According to the National Catholic Reporter (NCR), the hodgepodge of high profile “Catholic” Biden co-chairs – many of whom have waged war on pro-life initiatives and individuals – includes:
- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who took over the prosecution of David Daleiden from former AG Kamala Harris – now Biden’s vice presidential running mate – for releasing undercover videos exposing Planned Parenthood’s trafficking in aborted baby body parts. Beccera also led 13 other state attorneys general in blocking the Trump Administration’s attempt to exempt religious organizations, including the Little Sisters of the Poor, from being forced to supply birth control and abortifacients as part of employee healthcare insurance.
- Hillary Clinton’s former vice presidential running mate, Senator Tim Kaine, (D-VA). Kaine boasts a 100% rating from NARAL and Planned Parenthood. He supports same-sex “marriage” and, oddly, showed himself to be so “woke” at a 2016 vice presidential debate that he couldn’t refer to himself as a man, but, instead, promised to be “Hillary Clinton’s right-hand person.”
- Senator Dick Durbin, (D-IL), also sports a 100% rating from NARAL, and was barred by Bishop Thomas Paprocki from receiving Communion in his diocese because of Durbin’s support for abortion. Earlier this year, Paprocki announced via Twitter, “I am offering my prayers and fasting during this penitential season of Lent for the conversion of Senator Dick Durbin, that he will return to the pro-life position he once held when he was first elected to public office by the people of central Illinois.”
- Dr. Stephen Schneck, retired Director of the Institute for Policy and Research & Catholic Studies at The Catholic University of America and a former Obama White House appointee, has said that despite their pro-abortion policies, “it makes much more sense to support Democrats,” because of the other social issues they promote. Schneck is also a board member of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Catholic Climate Covenant, an organization which asserts, “Catholics do care about climate change.”
- Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), who first ran as a “pro-life Democrat,” currently has an 84% rating from NARAL, although in 2016 and 2017 he was given a 100% rating by the pro-abortion lobbying powerhouse. He also touts himself as “fighting for LGBTQ rights.”
- Former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley “pinked out” his Twitter photo as a sign of solidarity with Planned Parenthood during the questioning of Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards at a U.S. House hearing on September 29, 2015, according to Ballotpedia. He also tweeted, “Today, and everyday, I Stand With Planned Parenthood. We cannot let Republicans continue this attack that endangers health care for millions.”
- Samantha Power, while the Obama Administration’s U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, pushed for so-called LGBT rights.
- Four members of the pro-abortion Kennedy family serve as ‘Catholics for Biden’ co-chairs: Mark Shriver, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend; Tim Shriver Jr., and Victoria Reggie Kennedy, wife of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy.
All seven other members of the U.S. Congress serving as co-chairs for “Catholics for Biden” also sport 100% ratings from NARAL Pro-Choice America:
- Rep. Brendan Boyle, (D-Pennsylvania);
- Rep. Conor Lamb, (D-Pennsylvania);
- Rep. Rosa DeLauro, (D-Connecticut);
- Rep. Marcy Kaptur, (D-Ohio);
- Rep. Tom Suozzi, (D-New York);
- Rep. Ted Lieu, (D-California);
- Rep. Juan Vargas, (D-California).
Other co-chairs include Democratic strategist and media commentator Donna Brazile; former Ambassadors Elizabeth Frawley Bagley, Kevin O'Malley, and Tim Roemer; Former Obama White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough; and former Obama Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.
“We believe the Biden-Harris agenda is deeply aligned with the common good values of Catholics and people of faith and much more aligned with those values than what we see from the current administration,” Josh Dickson, faith engagement director at Biden for President, told NCR.
Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, recently told EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo that Catholics must vote for politicians who are “for life.”
“And it’s better to vote for a good Protestant than for a bad Catholic. We must judge according to what they are doing and not only [according] to their words. That is biblical criteria. Look to the fruits,” he said.
Numerous priests have come out saying that no faithful Catholic can vote for Joe Biden and have called the “Catholics for Biden” group a “scam,” and a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.” Father James Altman, a priest in the diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin, recently went as far as saying “You can not be Catholic and be a Democrat.”
Saint John Paul II once stated that the right to life must be defended with “maximum determination” as the “most basic and fundamental right and the condition for all other personal rights.”
“Above all, the common outcry, which is justly made on behalf of human rights—for example, the right to health, to home, to work, to family, to culture—is false and illusory if the right to life, the most basic and fundamental right and the condition for all other personal rights, is not defended with maximum determination,” he proclaimed in 1988.
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops stated at their most recent gathering that the “threat of abortion remains our preeminent priority because it directly attacks life itself, because it takes place within the sanctuary of the family, and because of the number of lives destroyed.”