Catholics for Catholics invites US bishops to award ceremony for Trump border chief Tom Homan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Catholics for Catholics has invited the U.S. Conference for Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Committee on Migration to attend an award ceremony in honor of border czar Tom Homan and his work rescuing 62,000 migrant children from trafficking.

The Catholic action group posted to X on Saturday its formal invitation to the USCCB Committee on Migration to attend the January 22 event in Washington, D.C. General Michael Flynn, along with Catholics for Catholics, will present Homan with the “Protector of America” award, and Bishop Joseph Strickland will offer a special prayer.

“We ardently thank you for your concern for migrant populations as members of the USCCB Committee on Migration,” wrote John Yep, president of Catholics for Catholics, in the invitation. “As Mr. Homan has expressed publicly his desire to be able to meet with you all and discuss immigration policy in the United States, we wanted to foster this dialogue in any way we can.”

“This issue has been such a topic of debate that we pray that more talking ‘to each other and not at each other’ will occur in order to better serve the common good,” the invitation continues.

The USCCB has criticized what they describe as “indiscriminate mass deportation” under U.S. President Donald Trump and Homan in their Special Pastoral Message on Immigration issued in November 2025. It is notable that the bishops did not similarly express concerns about the 300,000 unaccompanied migrant children who were lost under the Biden administration’s open borders.

“According to them, the message to the world is: if you cross the border illegally, which is a crime, don’t worry about it,” Homan fired back at U.S. Catholic bishops after they issued this “pastoral” letter.

Homan later invited the bishops to discuss the issue with him. “I would love to sit down with them. Come sit down with me,” he told Raymond Arroyo on EWTN in December 2025. “I think as the leaders of my faith, I deserve that. Come talk to me. And let’s work together at this.”

Tom Homan has said that, thanks to Trump’s efforts, more than 60,000 of the 300,000 unaccompanied migrant children who were lost under the Biden administration have been rescued.

“Many were in sex trafficking, many were in forced labor, many were being abused,” he said. “A secure border saves lives.”

In his letter to the USCCB Committee on Migration, Yep wrote, “While there may be disagreements with how the deportations are taking place, we know that a public support for the heroic work they have done to rescue children is something we should all get behind and rejoice in.”

“Recognition of the good being done will no doubt foster a willingness to listen on other matters for possible improvement,” he added.

