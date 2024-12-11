‘Catholics for Choice’ slammed for blasphemously invoking Blessed Virgin Mary to push abortion

‘Satan has an X account,’ said one X user. ‘This account has reached rock bottom and has started to dig,’ declared another.

(LifeSiteNews) — The pro-abortion group “Catholics for Choice” published an appalling 13-word message on social media that has brought a hail of criticism down on the heretical organization.

“This holiday season, remember that Mary had a choice, and you should, too,” asserted the group on X.

The December 1 post racked up 3.5 million views, yet 10 days later it has garnered only 470 “likes.” Meanwhile, some responses critical of the CFC post garnered up to 10 times the number of “likes.”

“Satan has an X account” declared one X user.

“What the heck is wrong with you people??” asked another.

“This account has reached rock bottom and has started to dig,” observed yet another.

“Catholics for Choice” has been publicly disavowed by Catholic hierarchy time and again. Cardinal Timothy Dolan wrote in 2016:

As the U.S. Catholic bishops have stated for many years, the use of the name ‘Catholic’ as a platform to promote the taking of innocent human life is offensive not only to Catholics, but to all who expect honesty and forthrightness in public discourse … It is funded by powerful private foundations to promote abortion as a method of population control.

Contrary to CFC’s claims of being “faithful,” the Catholic Church has always condemned the “moral evil of every procured abortion.” “This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable,” states the Catechism of the Catholic Church. “Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law.”

The Church’s condemnation of abortion — the direct killing of an innocent unborn child — as always gravely immoral is “based upon the natural law and upon the written Word of God, is transmitted by the Church’s Tradition and taught by the ordinary and universal Magisterium,” as Pope St. John Paul II declared in Evangelium Vitae.

