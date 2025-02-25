Catholics ‘heartbroken’ after Scottish bishop asks thriving traditional order to leave diocese

It is not known publicly why Bishop McKenzie wants the double order (known also as the Sisters of the Immaculate and St. Maximilian Kolbe and the Friars of the Immaculate and St. Francis) to vacate the large property and leave the Diocese of Dunkeld.

DUNDEE, Scotland (LifeSiteNews) — A thriving religious community has been asked to leave Dundee by the new Bishop of Dunkeld.

A group of Marian Franciscans, both friars and nuns, were invited to live in the old Lawside Convent and Diocesan Centre in Dundee by Bishop Stephen Robson in 2022. Now his successor, Bishop Andrew McKenzie, wants them to go.

The Marian Franciscans themselves broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday evening:

Ave Maria! Dear Friends, not a happy news to share. We have been told to leave the Diocese of Dunkeld. Very soon 50 people (counting friars and sisters resident) will be homeless. To find another accommodation for both communities is not easy. Please pray for us and help us.

Ave Maria! Dear Friends, not a happy news to share. We have been told to leave the Diocese of Dunkeld. Very soon 50 people (counting friars and sisters resident) will be homeless. To find another accommodation for both communities is not easy. Please pray for us and help us. pic.twitter.com/6nsONMZAL5 — The Marian Franciscans (@marianfriars) February 22, 2025

It is not known publicly why Bishop McKenzie wants the double order (known also as the Sisters of the Immaculate and St. Maximilian Kolbe and the Friars of the Immaculate and St. Francis) to vacate the large property and leave the Diocese of Dunkeld. It is also uncertain on what canonical grounds the bishop has the authority to order the community to leave Dundee.

In the official message the bishop asked the friars to send to the families who attend their Traditional Latin Masses, McKenzie stated:

After careful consideration with appropriate experts, along with the Council of Priests of the Diocese of Dunkeld, it has been mutually agreed that the Marian Franciscan Sisters and Friars will return to the Diocese of Portsmouth, in which they were constituted and to which they belong. The Diocese of Dunkeld will endeavour to provide the celebration of Mass in the extraordinary form for those who wish to celebrate the Eucharist according to this rite.

However, a source close to the Marian Franciscans told LifeSiteNews that the communities had had no intention of leaving and had hoped to buy the buildings. Over the past year, the friars had built with the help of congregants a new shrine to Our Lady of Lourdes, and a life-sized statue had arrived the day before Bishop McKenzie made his announcement.

Meanwhile, the Marian Franciscans’ communities have grown since they came to Dundee. In 2022, when Bishop Robson warmly welcomed them to the east coast of Scotland, their group was comprised of 7 friars and 20 nuns; now there are 20 friars and 30 nuns.

Catholics who attend the Traditional Latin Mass in Dundee have two worries: where their Marian Franciscans will find another property with two separate residences, one for monks and one for nuns, and if their bishop will indeed provide them with a new chaplain. Their concerns are shared by other Catholics in Scotland and the wider United Kingdom.

READ: New memoir ‘Two Families’ presents Catholic social history of England in an engaging way

Sarah Ward, an English lay member of the Marian Franciscan family, told LifeSiteNews via social media that she was “shocked and saddened to hear the news.”

“I feel particularly sorry for all the families in Dundee who have become part of the thriving community and, of course, many of the families have a strong attachment to the Traditional Latin Mass, which the Friars were able to provide,” Ward added. “A large Catholic homeschooling community was growing there with the help of the Sisters, and I know that many are heartbroken.”

Ward contrasted the Franciscan communities’ spirituality of meek obedience with the difficult situation that faces them. She believes that they will “wish to imitate Mary in her docility, obedience and trust.”

“Nevertheless, at a human level they are facing homelessness, and that task of finding a home for 30 Sisters and 20 Friars is a big one indeed. Furthermore, they will need the support and welcome of a friendly bishop.”

She asked that LifeSiteNews readers support them with their prayers and donations.

The Marian Franciscans cannot hold money, so the Friends of the Marian Franciscans charity, whose fundraising page is here, takes care of their finances.

“One of the worst parts of this news is that any accommodation must have two totally separate buildings,” wrote AdamCC92 on X. “That’s why Lawside worked so well – you had the old convent of the Sisters of Mercy and then the old Diocesan offices. How many places like that exist?”

He added, “Something else to note, too: I know of no consultation with the large lay community whom the MFs serve, and whom around a proper community has been built. Where is the synodality which is meant to be important?”

In 2022, Bishop Stephen Robson, who is known to be sympathetic to Catholics who love the Traditional Latin Mass, told the story of the Franciscan Family of the Immaculate’s previous struggle to find a home.

Contributing part of a November 18, 2022, press statement for the Diocese of Dunkeld, Bishop Robson wrote that they were “technically attached” to the Diocese of Portsmouth but had outgrown their residence:

The Convent buildings they used to occupy were both too small and their lease had ended, and the building was placed up for sale. For the past year the Community has looked the length and breadth of the country looking for a suitable home. And then they discovered Lawside, St Joseph’s. It was just what they wanted, and they fell in love with it. It was a building designed and built precisely for the religious life. And it was a perfect size. They were able to have a full convent life in St Joseph’s and make the pastoral centre a Franciscan Friary.

Bishop Robson mentioned the benefits of having the young religious in the diocese, including the extra priests to help out in the parishes. For example, Marian Franciscan priests can celebrate both the Traditional Latin Mass and the Mass of Paul VI. He also asked that they be welcomed with “love and tolerance.”

The Franciscans will also be able to look after the Latin Mass community from now on, so keeping them all together for Mass at Lawside. And supply work by the friars, if they are asked, will be possible in our parishes. They will also concelebrate with us at the Chrism Mass with the rest of our priests. Let us offer them a welcoming hand; love and tolerance; and a realisation that our wonderful Catholic Church is so much bigger, wider, and more inclusive than we sometimes even realise, allow for, or are even aware of. It will be good to have young religious about the place.

Bishop Robson retired in December 2022 on the grounds of ill health. He was succeeded by Fr. Martin Chambers, who was appointed to the post in February 2024 but died two weeks before his scheduled ordination. Bishop Andrew MacKenzie was a priest in the Diocese of Glasgow when he was appointed Bishop of Dunkeld in May 2024.

LifeSiteNews has reached out to Bishop McKenzie but has not yet received a response. LifeSite has also spoken to a trustee for the Marian Franciscans and will be adding his statement shortly.

READ: Cardinal Parolin likely to oversee next conclave after Pope approves re-elected Dean of Cardinals

Share











