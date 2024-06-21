Catholics hold Rosary rally to resist LGBT ‘pride,’ thank Bishop Strickland for opposing drag nuns

The Father’s Day Rosary rally was intended ‘to assuage the wounded heart of Our Lord’ and to ‘give a special thank you to Bishop Strickland for his heroic efforts’ against the so-called ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,’ rally captain Leo Fitzsimmons told LifeSiteNews.

PHILADELPHIA (LifeSiteNews) — Catholics held a Rosary rally in Philadelphia to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus and publicly thank Bishop Joseph Strickland for his resistance to the LGBT agenda.

On June 16, Catholics gathered to publicly pray the Rosary at the Independence Mall in Philadelphia as part of prayer rallies across the United States to offer reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus during the month of June.

“Our desire was to assuage the wounded heart of Our Lord but also particularly on Father’s Day give a special thank you to Bishop Strickland for his heroic efforts which took place a year ago to the day in Los Angeles,” the rally captain Leo Fitzsimmons told LifeSiteNews.

Last June, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, led a prayer rally and procession outside the Dodgers’ Los Angeles stadium, protesting and making reparation for the Dodgers’ celebration of the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.”

The “Sisters,” a group of drag queens who describe themselves as an “order of queer and trans nuns,” use their homosexual perversion to mock the Catholic Church and religious sisters and blaspheme the Holy Eucharist and the Mass.

“I was with Bishop Strickland in Baltimore when he was shunned by his confreres,” Fitzsimmons explained, referring to backlash that Bishop Strickland received for defending the Catholic faith by resisting the LGBT agenda.

According to Fitzsimmons, 14 faithful Catholics attended the Rosary rally, while many passing by voiced support of the event. The attendees held flags of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary while praying the Rosary.

“To be sure public prayer especially the Rosary is what’s necessary for our time,” he declared. “We need to take up space in the public square in honor our Lord and our Lady without fear but with great confidence and courage.”

One attendee told LifeSiteNews that the rally was a “great opportunity to bear witness to the Faith where our blessed country experienced some of her ‘birthing pains,’ delivering such a great nation based upon Christian principles – and joining with devoted Catholics to pray the Rosary and offer public reparation for the many sacrilegious acts of clergy, governmental officials and citizenry.”

Fitzsimmons revealed that he’s planning more rallies, saying, “I’m hoping with the grace of Our Lady that this will be a platform for another larger event in July with a special guest and also announce a national Rosary campaign at every state capitol on August 22nd on the feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. “

Indeed, many Catholics around the world are beginning to pray the Rosary publicly, calling on their fellow Catholics to do the same to stop the spread of evil in the world.

Earlier this month, Bishop Strickland led over 200 faithful Catholics in a procession through the streets of Tyler, Texas, with the relics of three Eucharistic saints.

Tradition, Family, Property (TFP), in collaboration with America Needs Fatima, will hold public Rosary rallies, led by various Catholics across the United States, to offer reparation for blasphemous “pride”-themed Masses this month.

From June 24 to July 2, Catholics around the world will also partake in a nine-day Rosary novena, appealing to the Immaculate Heart of Mary to avert a Third World War and restore peace.

