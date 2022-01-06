Catholics launch novena to liberate Canada from COVID tyranny: Join today!

Let’s be done with COVID madness and ask for Our Lady’s intercession with her Son, under the title 'Queen of Intercessors,' to restore our dignity as children of God and to send this new tyranny back to hell from which it came.

(LifeSiteNews) – The story of man’s creation starts with God fashioning him from the dust: “…then the Lord God formed man of dust from the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being.” (Gen: 2:7) And then from his side, God brought forth the Woman: “So the Lord God caused a deep sleep to fall upon the man, and while he slept took one of his ribs and closed up its place with flesh; and the rib which the Lord God had taken from the man he made into a woman and brought her to the man. Then the man said, ‘This at last is bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh; she shall be called Woman, because she was taken out of Man’.” (Gen. 2:21-23).

Later in Genesis 3, we read of our first parent’s fall and the mysterious fruit that would cause our suffering and death: “When the woman saw that the fruit of the tree was good for food and pleasing to the eye, and also desirable for gaining wisdom, she took some and ate it. She also gave some to her husband, who was with her, and he ate it.” (Gen 3:6)

From this tragic account of the first temptation to usurp God’s created order, our first parents and every successive generation since then, have been at war against God and His Creation, while suffering the physical and spiritual consequences of separation from Our Creator.

With the Annunciation, however, the story which began in Genesis is told again but in reverse order. All of the central characters and props enter the stage and play their part to reverse the war on creation which began in Eden.

In the garden, we watched the fallen angel corrupt our first parents. At the Annunciation, however, we read about another angel who has tidings of great joy. There is a promise of peace and restoration to life which was forfeited so long ago. In this new creation, there is also a Woman and a Man as the central protagonists in this drama.

But this time, the Woman does not come from the Man’s side. This time, the Man comes from the Woman’s womb. Not only does the Man come from her womb, but He is referred to as “the fruit of her womb” (Luke 1:42). The poisonous and mysterious fruit of Eden is replaced by the fruit of Mary’s womb, God’s flesh and blood, of which He invites us to eat and drink (John 6:52-57).

The medicinal treatment against sin and death is the fruit of Mary’s womb, Who is Jesus Christ, the true saviour of the World. This is the Fruit Who saves us. The Old Eve gave Adam and her children the poisonous fruit, while the New Eve, our Blessed Mother, shares the fruit of her womb with us to restore all things in her Divine Son.

Do you really believe this or are you floundering in the idolatrous hope of pharmakeia (Cf. Gal 5:19) which makes war on nature and creation, fashioning another image of another man to pay homage to another lord?

We all want out of COVID, but we are placing our hope in the wrong fruit just as our first parents did. They chose the fruit that came from the tree of knowledge, instead of the tree of life (Cf. Gen. 2:9).

It’s time to defeat this COVID madness once and for all. If we truly believe it is the fruit of Mary’s womb who saves us, it’s time now to turn to her and ask her again, as we do in the concluding prayer of the Rosary, to “show unto us the blessed fruit of thy womb, Jesus…”

Let’s be done with COVID and ask for Our Lady’s intercession with her Son, under the title “Queen of Intercessors,” to restore our dignity as children of God and to send this new tyranny back to hell from which it came.

Join with the Marian Devotional Movement in praying the Rosary each day and reciting this prayer:

Canada54 novena prayer for January 6th – February 28th

Our Lady of the Cape, Queen of Intercessors, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Queen of Canada, we ask you to intercede with your Son on our behalf that by your month of May 2022, there will be no need for mandates and other measures that separate and divide your children. May love, humility, joy, peace and hope triumph in order that all peoples across this land may freely celebrate the 75th anniversary of the consecration of Canada to your Immaculate Heart.

Additionally, we ask for your intercession that the May 1st to June 22nd Our Lady of the Cape Pilgrim Statue Tour would inspire similar devotional initiatives from coast to coast, leading to a heartfelt desire by our dear bishops to reconsecrate their dioceses to your Immaculate Heart thus promoting a tangible sense of solidarity and fraternity under your mantle of protection as children of our loving and all merciful Heavenly Father.

St. Joseph, pray for us.

St. Francois de Laval, pray for us.

St. Marie de l’Incarnation, pray for us.

St. Marie-Marguerite d’Youville, pray for us.

St. Marguerite Bourgeoys, pray for us.

St. Kateri Tekakwitha, pray for us.

St. Andre Bessette, pray for us.

St. Rene Goupil, pray for us.

St. Jean de Lalande, pray for us.

St. Antoine Daniel, pray for us.

St. Jean de Brebeuf, pray for us.

St. Noel Chabanel, pray for us.

St. Gabriel Lalement, pray for us.

St. Isaac Jogues, pray for us.

St. Charles Garnier, pray for us.

Blessed Catherine of St. Augustine, pray for us.

Blessed Frederic Janssoone, pray for us.

Blessed Marie Leonie, pray for us.

Blessed Dina Belanger, pray for us.

St. Michael the archangel, pray for us.

Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world, spare us, O Lord!

Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world, graciously hear us, O Lord!

Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world, have mercy on us.

Pray for us, Our Lady of the Cape, Queen of Intercessors, that we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Share











