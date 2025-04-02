Catholics must stand up for Christ, whether against satanists or unjust wars

Bishop Joseph Strickland joins John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier to discuss the satanic 'black mass' at the Kansas State Capitol last week and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of Faith and Reason, Bishop Joseph Strickland joins John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier to discuss the satanic “black mass” at the Kansas State Capitol last week and the heroic Catholic man who stopped the desecration of a Host, Strickland’s open letter to President Trump about the war in Gaza, the importance of prayer in these dark times, and more.

The panel opened the episode by watching a clip from last week’s “black mass” in front of the Kansas State Capitol. In the video, a courageous Catholic man rushed to and consumed what appeared to be the Holy Eucharist after the satanist leader, Michael Stewart, tossed the Host on the ground and was beaten before police intervened.

Bishop Strickland emphasized that the man acted in the spirit of the martyrs even if the satanists weren’t using a true Eucharistic Host.

“We’re not sure that this was truly the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of Christ. [But] they were certainly treating it as if they thought it was,” the bishop said. “That’s what they wanted for this so-called ‘black mass.’ So I think the man’s actions are heroic in the spirit of the martyrs through the ages.”

Westen asked Deacon Keith, based on his experience as a lawyer, if Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was wrong to allow the “black mass” to take place or if she had to allow it because of the First Amendment.

The deacon stressed that while the First Amendment is an integral part of the Bill of Rights, there are limits to freedom of speech.

“[The First Amendment] needs to be interpreted in the proper way. Yes, it allows for free speech, but you can’t shout ‘fire!’ in a crowded theater,” he said. “You cannot provoke acts of violence. … So there are legitimate time, space, and manner restrictions, and arguably, this was one.”

Deacon Keith echoed Strickland’s sentiments about the man being heroic, noting that what he did was similar to the early Christians who opposed public blasphemy. Then he praised the hundreds of faithful who gathered in prayerful protest of the satanic event.

“What happened that day was also very uplifting: hundreds gathered in the cathedral, hundreds gathered outside. The whole nation was made aware of the insanity of this man who purports to be a leader of the satanic church,” Deacon Keith said. “And the whole nation was made aware that Christians proclaimed the true God and Jesus Christ, the Savior whom He sent.”

A bit later in the episode, the panel turned to Bishop Strickland’s recent open letter to Trump urging him to pursue peace in the Middle East. Westen asked Strickland why he decided to write this letter.

The bishop said he felt compelled to speak out against the atrocities that have taken place during this war and to remind the president of St. Thomas Aquinas’s just war theory.

“Part of the just war theory is to be very careful not to target civilians, but to make it truly a military attack. We need to recognize those principles,” he said. “It gives reasoned and clear principles to be guided by, rather than just saying, ‘What’s the politics saying?’ or ‘What’s the emotions saying?’”

“Sadly, from both sides in wars too often, and in these wars, we’re seeing atrocities that we need to speak out against,” he added. “But to be very guided by the principles ourselves, and to be very cautious about any of us, especially our leaders, getting caught up in just ideological fights or emotion.”

