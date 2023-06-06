Catholics place billboards in Florida ‘dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus’ in June

The signs serve as a reminder that June is the month of the Sacred Heart and not 'pride' month.

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholics have erected billboards across Florida reminding Americans that June is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The initiative was started by a Catholic couple who gathered donations from fellow Catholics to rent three billboards in Florida that read, “June is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Christ is King.”

“It seems most people have forgotten what the month of June is truly dedicated to for the last few centuries, and this is just meant as a reminder for those who may have forgotten,” Ruby Galatolo wrote on Facebook.

The billboards are located on highways across Florida, with one in the heart of downtown Orlando.

Galatolo encouraged others to follow the initiative and fundraise for billboards to be put up in their own states and hometowns, declaring, “Let’s get Our Lord’s Sacred Heart message spread far and wide.”

While the mainstream culture recognizes June as “pride” month, the month has traditionally been dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus with the feast of the Sacred Heart falling on June 16.

Far from being alone, Galatolo is one of many Catholics to call for a return to the traditional celebration of the month.

Radio host Mike Church is calling on Christians to reclaim June as a reverent month focused on the Sacred Heart of Jesus by celebrating it as “Humility Month.”

Similarly, leading Catholic intellectual Robert George dsuggested June should be considered “Fidelity Month” to help Americans reclaim their traditional values.

Furthermore, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas will lead a Eucharistic procession in reparation for the offenses committed by the anti-Catholic drag “nuns” who will be celebrated at an upcoming Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game.

On June 16, the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Los Angeles Catholics will process from the Cathedral of Our Lady Queen of the Angels to Dodger Stadium, where the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an anti-Catholic group of drag “nuns,” will be honored during “Pride Night.”

Non-Catholics have also united to resist the promotion of LGBT agenda in June, especially the promotion of the anti-Catholic drag “nuns.”

“Yes, it is vital that the national pastime honor and support those who mock religion and decency,” reacted Daily Wire co-founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro.

“The Gay Mafia will always extract their payment for ‘protection,’” said Crisis magazine editor-in-chief Eric Sammons.

Some social media users hinted that the team should face similar backlash to Bud Light, which is continuing to endure a massive boycott after its decision to promote transgender-identifying TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney.

