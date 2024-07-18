Catholics rally to pray the rosary outside Knights of Columbus hall as LGBT ‘prom night’ was going on inside

Approximately 30 people gathered for a prayerful protest at a Knights of Columbus banquet hall rented for a 'Pride Fest Night at the Prom.'

OTTAWA, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) — Catholics recently gathered to pray outside Knights of Columbus banquet hall after the Knights rented out the hall for a LGBT “prom night.”

On Saturday, July 13, Father Michael Driscoll, chaplain at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, organized a rosary rally to protest the Knights of Columbus renting their hall to the Ottawa Family Pride Festival for a “Pride Fest Night at the Prom.”

“I texted Fr. Driscoll and he responded in shock, saying he would have to check in to this … never had any thought this would happen,” a local Catholic wish to remain anonymous told LifeSiteNews.

“After he found out that it was true, he responded by posting having a rosary (rally),” he continued.

“I emailed the grand knight of IL about this and never received any response,” the local Catholic told LifeSiteNews. “I can’t believe there is no knowledge of this at state level.”

The rally drew around 30 Catholics who gathered across the street from the Knights’ hall to pray the rosary.

“We will be a quiet, prayerful presence,” a copy of the poster sent to LifeSiteNews read. “DO NOT come to argue, confront, protest, carry signs, or converse.”

“Due to the possible attire of those attending the Knights of Columbus Hall event, it is recommended that you not bring children,” the announcement further warned.

The “Ottawa Pride Night at the Prom” was advertised as a 21+ event and told attendees to “put on your Pride best and get ready to hit the dance floor as we celebrate the community and raise some money with the Prom we always wanted.”

The 21+ event was held at the River’s Edge Event Center, owned by the Knights of Columbus Starved Rock Council. According to another local Catholic who spoke to LifeSiteNews, the Knights knowingly rented out their banquet hall for the LGBT event.

“Kevin is the Grand Master,” she said, referring to Kevin Schultz, who is in charge of the banquet hall.

“He said he and the Board knew and voted yes to this,” she revealed, adding that “he seemed very proud about telling me he ok’d this.”

The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal organization founded by Father Michael J. McGivney as a men’s benefit society to offer financial aid to members and their families.

As Catholics prayed outside the Catholic building, the Ottawa Family Pride Festival mocked the Rosary rally on social media, saying, ” Can’t find the Night at the Prom? Just look for the Priests and others praying for us across the street at the IVCC Ottawa Campus!”

“See anyone you know? I spy with my little eye the Chaplain from OSF St. Elizabeth!!” the Facebook post continued.



However, this is not the first time the Illinois Knights of Columbus have facilitated LGBT events. Catholic sources revealed that they heard the Knights of Columbus Hall in La Salle, Illinois, has been hosting LGBT events for some time.

LifeSiteNews contacted Schultz regarding the event but did not hear back by time of publication.

To respectfully voice concern, contact:

Knights of Columbus

Starved Rock Council #634

Grand Knight Kevin Schultz

Phone: 815-434-1128

Knights of Columbus

Illinois State Council

Phone: (815) 935 2262

Email: [email protected]

Bishop of Diocese of Peoria

Bishop Louis Tylka

Phone: (309) 671-1550

Share











