Catholics thank Bishop Strickland with billboards, newspaper ad

A digital billboard reading ‘Thank you Bishop Strickland!’ appeared in the city of Tyler, Texas, this month, and a full-page ad saying the same has been published in the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

TYLER, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — A group of Catholics are honoring Bishop Joseph Strickland in a very public way.

A digital billboard reading “Thank you Bishop Strickland!” appeared in the city of Tyler, Texas, this month, and a full-page ad saying the same has been published in the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Another billboard thanking the former ordinary of the Diocese of Tyler will appear in the city on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.

The Catholics who arranged for the public accolades raised the money necessary through LifeFunder.

READ: Bishop Strickland issues prayer for next conclave amid ‘great crisis in the Church’

A source who wishes to remain anonymous told LifeSiteNews that the billboards and advertisement are not only to honor the courageous faithful prelate but to keep his memory fresh in the hearts of his former flock.

Bishop Strickland was appointed the bishop of Tyler, Texas, by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012 but was removed from his see by Pope Francis in 2023. The Vatican has never explained the reasons for this decision.

Share











