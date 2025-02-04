Catholics to hold campus Rosary rally protesting university’s blasphemous image of Our Lady

Michigan Catholics are planning a 15-decade Rosary rally on the campus of Grand Valley State University this weekend to protest an obscene, sacrilegious display using the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe to push LGBT ideology.

ALLENDALE, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) — Catholics in west Michigan will hold a Rosary rally on the campus of Grand Valley State University this coming weekend to protest a sacrilegious, pro-LGBT display that mocks Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Catholics in West Michigan are planning a 15-decade Rosary Rally on the campus of Grand Valley State University this weekend to protest a sacrilegious ‘art’ display that uses Our Lady of Guadalupe to push social justice and LGBT ideology. pic.twitter.com/ovwMjm60li — Stephen Kokx (@StephenKokx) February 4, 2025

Mrs. Meredith Burl spoke to LifeSite about the rally earlier this week. The mother of four is organizing the protest to make reparation for the “blasphemous” use of the image to push “social justice” ideology.

“The display is absolutely monstrous. Grand Valley used taxpayer money to purchase it. We want to tell them this is unacceptable and to make reparation for those who desecrate Her sacred image, including the artist,” she said.

Founded in 1960, Grand Valley is home to roughly 24,000 students. According to The Midwesterner, it received $99.82 million in taxpayer dollars for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The “art” in question is a digitally modified depiction of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which Catholics venerate as a sacred image. The display is the work of alumna Irlanda Beltran and is titled Petalos De Cambio, or “Petals of Change.”

Grand Valley’s graphic design department bestowed an award on Beltran for her creation last June. The school bought the disturbing display from her for a reported $1,800. The images have won the ire of Catholic students at Grand Valley as well as local Republican lawmakers, who have reached out the school expressing outrage.

I am deeply concerned about the “Art” that Grand Valley University felt so inclined to purchase and display. One of my constituents sent me these photos expressing his frustration as a Catholic and a student at Grand Valley. He feels as though his Religious beliefs are being… pic.twitter.com/jNCIljIvoT — Rep. Jamie Thompson (@repjthompson) January 27, 2025

Among the display’s sacrilegious elements are phrases in Spanish that cover the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe. When translated to English, they mean “homophobia is lethal,” “no more feminicide,” and “sexuality,” among other vulgar and pro-LGBT terms, such as “trans.” Two men kissing are also depicted on Our Lady’s dress.

Burl told LifeSite that she contacted the school president’s office and told them they will be held accountable for the blasphemy on Judgment Day. She said they replied by telling her they don’t “censor art.”

Christopher Knape is the assistant vice president for Grand Valley’s communication department. He defended the installation as well, telling CatholicVote.org that it is “protected speech” and that it provokes “discussion and critical thinking.”

Burl told LifeSite that the school would never allow a piece of “art” that includes two men kissing on it superimposed over a painting of Muhammed.

The Rosary rally will take place on Saturday, February 8, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Cook Carillon Tower on Grand Valley’s campus. Protesters are encouraged to bring signs, rosaries, and statues and to park in the H1 and/or H2 lots after entering campus from Lake Michigan Drive to the north. Click here for a map of the campus. Burl is available to answer questions via phone (616) 350-4123. More information can also be obtained from [email protected] or by calling (844) 830-3570.

Protesters will pray 15 decades of the Holy Rosary and the Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary. For respectful comments only, contact Chris Knape by email [email protected] or by phone (616) 331-2221. You can also reach the president’s office at [email protected] or (616) 331-2100.

