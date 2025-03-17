Catholics to protest satanic ‘black mass’ outside Kansas state capitol

Tradition, Family, and Property is calling on Catholics to join a Rosary rally on the south side of the Kansas capitol in reparation for an anti-Catholic, satanic ‘black mass’ event planned for March 28.

TOPEKA, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — Catholic groups are urging their fellow Catholics to travel to the Kansas state capitol to prayerfully protest a “black mass” planned by a Kansas-based satanic group, the Satanic Grotto (SG), which also intends to dedicate the state legislature to Satan.

“God is under attack after government officials granted approval for a Satanic Black Mass at the Kansas State Capitol Building on March 28. The public sacrilege will reportedly include the hateful desecration of a Consecrated Host, prompting outrage and plans for an on-site protest,” explains a notice from the conservative Catholic organization American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP), which is sponsoring a Rosary rally nearby as the blasphemous event takes place.

CatholicVote has also asked its followers to show up on the 28th to protest in order to “stop Eucharistic desecration.”

“The only purpose of a Black Mass is to attack God, mock the Catholic Mass, and desecrate the Holy Eucharist,” said John Horvat II, vice president of the American TFP. “Satanists typically desecrate a stolen consecrated Host in unspeakable ways. Nothing is more obscene, indecent, and hateful.” One satanic group admitted in 2019 to defiling the Eucharist during a “black mass.”

Desecration of the Eucharist is made significantly easier due to widespread reception of the Blessed Sacrament in the hand in the modern-day Catholic Church.

SG has explicitly declared their intent to commit blasphemy during their “black mass” event: “We will be performing rites to the Black Mass and indulging in sacrilegious blaspheme (sic),” the group wrote on a Facebook event page.

Rosary rally March 28, starting at 10:15 am

TFP and its America Needs Fatima campaign are inviting Catholics to attend a Rosary rally of reparation on the south side of the Kansas state capitol on March 28, starting at 10:15 am.

“The purpose of the peaceful protest is simple: to express above all else our love for God and His Blessed Mother and defend the Holy Mass,” said Mr. Horvat. “America is one nation under God, and we will fight to keep it that way. The victorious Saint Michael the Archangel already defeated the powers of darkness. He can defeat Satan again at the Kansas Statehouse.”

Last week, Kansas’ Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statement saying that, for safety and access reasons, she ordered that the satanic event take place on the grounds outside the capitol rather than inside the building.

Kelly’s decision came after more than 30,000 people signed a TFP petition addressed to her urging her to cancel the event. That petition has now garnered a total of 40,000 signatures.

In response, SG said that it would defy the law and hold its rituals inside the state capitol rotunda.

“We will be showing up on the 28th,” said Michael Stewart, founder and president of the Satanic Grotto, which organized the event. “We will be entering the building and attempting to perform the mass [sic], and if Capitol Police want to stop us, they will need to arrest us.”

The satanic group, which claims about three dozen members primarily from Kansas City and Wichita, describes itself as an independent and nondenominational “church” whose members are feminist and pro-LBGTQ+ and purport to be anti-racist.

“The [so-called] black mass is a satanic version of the Catholic [M]ass,” Stewart said.

‘Satanism is not a religion, but its antithesis’

“Total cancellation is the only reasonable option,” said TFP’s Horvat. “Public officials are elected to foster the common good of society. Satanism, by definition, is evil and, therefore, harmful to the common good. That’s why the Kansas State Capitol Building and its grounds should not be misused as a platform for evil to defile what is sacred or mock what is most holy.”

“Freedom of speech is not absolute. It has limits. Engaging in slander and libel, for example, can be punishable in court,” said John Ritchie, director of TFP Student Action. “Since every person has a right to his or her good name, it makes sense that the sacred Person of Our Lord Jesus Christ, true God and true man, would also be granted the respect and honor His holy Name deserves.”

“If we don’t honor our Creator or follow a higher law the foundation of order in society will continue to crumble,” said Ritchie. “Without God, peace is not sustainable.”

“Satanism is not a religion, but its antithesis. The purpose of religion is to love, imitate, and obey God, the source of all goodness and wisdom,” said Ritchie. “It’s not only a contradiction but also absurd to claim that Satanism can be considered a religion. Such a ‘religion’ would promote hatred, not love, lies, not truth, and murder, not life.”

Kansas Archbishop Naumann will reconsecrate Kansas to Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of Mary

Kansas City, Kansas, Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann, along with the entire Kansas Catholic Conference, has asked the faithful to respond “with prayers for the spiritual conversion of those taking part in this act of anti-Christian bigotry.”

They explained:

Satanic worship is disturbing, spiritually harmful, and an affront to every Christian. Participants may claim that the destructive and offensive acts during a “black mass” are part of their religious freedom or free speech rights under the First Amendment. However, these rights have limits and do not allow individuals to act in ways that include or incite lawless behavior. We are deeply disappointed that such blasphemous acts that are intended to mock Catholic worship, the beliefs of all Christians, and those who believe in the one true God, are being allowed on the Kansas Statehouse grounds. We call upon Governor Kelly and the State Legislature to disallow this act of blasphemy to take place, which is clearly designed to mock Christianity and be provocative. We must not allow ourselves to be provoked to anger or violence, as that would be cooperation with the devil. Instead, we should approach this situation with all confidence in God’s ultimate victory over Satan, sin and death. “And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it” (Matt. 16:18).

Legal options are being explored, according to a statement issued by the bishops on Friday.

Archbishop Naumann, former chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, has announced further steps to push back against the evil planned for March 28.

“On March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation, I will celebrate a Mass for Expectant Parents at Holy Spirit Church in Overland Park at 5:30 p.m., during which I will reconsecrate Kansas to Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” said Naumann.

Naumann also plans a “Eucharistic holy hour” at Assumption Church in Topeka, directly north of the statehouse, beginning at 11 a.m. on March 28, followed by Mass.

