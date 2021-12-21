Catholics who support abortion cannot receive the Eucharist until they repent: US bishop

Bishop Joseph Strickland noted how 'heartbreaking' it is to consider the number of Catholics who may not fully understand the intrinsic evil of abortion.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland urged Catholics who do not resolutely oppose abortion to repent of their stance before receiving the Eucharist.

“If you support the murder of unborn children, you’re not in communion. And you need to rethink your stance,” he said.

His Excellency noted how “heartbreaking” it is to consider the number of Catholics who may not fully understand the intrinsic evil of abortion. He implored them to recognize the sinfulness of being indifferent to, or supportive of, the killing of infant persons.

“You need to repent, but people that are ignoring that obviously don’t think they’re sinning. So they need to think about it and recognize that it’s sinful. I mean, it’s called the commandment ‘Thou shalt not kill.’ That’s what it comes down to,” he said.

Bishop Strickland also spoke about the crucial importance of speaking the truth in all things, especially in this present age. He said the Truth is ultimately a person, Jesus Christ, and that the mission of the Church is to bring people to Him.

“Real love is to call people to the Truth. The truth is abortion is murder. And to condone murder is evil and sinful, and it’s certainly not an appropriate stance to take and then to be coming up to receive the body and blood of Christ,” Strickland said, adding that knowing Christ is the key to growing in virtue and rejecting sin “more and more completely.”

