Catholics will continue with protest at university that refuses to remove image mocking Our Lady

Michigan Catholics are holding a Rosary rally on Saturday, February 8, at Grand Valley State University in opposition to blasphemous images of Our Lady of Guadalupe that the university has ‘relocated’ but not removed.

ALLENDALE, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) — Catholics in west Michigan are still planning to hold a Rosary rally tomorrow at Grand Valley State University to make reparation for a sacrilegious depiction of Our Lady of Guadalupe that promotes LGBT ideology.

Catholics in West Michigan are planning a 15-decade Rosary Rally on the campus of Grand Valley State University this weekend to protest a sacrilegious ‘art’ display that uses Our Lady of Guadalupe to push social justice and LGBT ideology. pic.twitter.com/ovwMjm60li — Stephen Kokx (@StephenKokx) February 4, 2025

The protest, organized by Tradition, Family, and Property, will begin at 1 pm EST at the Cook Carillon Tower on Grand Valley’s campus in Allendale, Michigan.

READ: Michigan university under fire for blasphemous image mocking Our Lady of Guadalupe

“Due to a big wave of protest, Grand Valley State University ‘relocated’ its blasphemous mural that attacks Our Lady of Guadalupe,” TFP Student Action Director John Ritchie said. “Although the university is on the defensive – 9,015 faithful signed our protest – the vile exhibit has NOT been removed but only ‘relocated’ to another area on campus.”

Protesters are encouraged to bring signs, rosaries, and statues and should park in the H1 and/or H2 lots after entering campus from Lake Michigan Drive to the north. Click HERE for a map of the campus.

More information can also be obtained from [email protected] or by calling (844) 830-3570. Protesters will pray 15 decades of the Holy Rosary and the Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The rally is being held to make reparation for the blasphemous depiction of Our Lady of Guadalupe that the university had installed in the Kirkhof Student Center.

READ: Catholics to hold campus Rosary rally protesting university’s blasphemous image of Our Lady

After a massive grassroots effort inundated the school’s phone lines, the image was taken down. But Chris Knape, assistant vice president for the school’s communication department, said in a statement this week that the school’s art museum will be “relocating the piece to a space where it can be presented with greater context.”

This is an inadequate solution, as Grand Valley needs to remove the so-called “art” completely and for good so that it does not see the light of day again.

For respectful comments only, contact Dr. Philomena Mantella, president, Grand Valley State University, (616) 331-2100, [email protected]; Chris Knape, (616) 331-2953, [email protected]; Mr. Nathan Kemler, Director of Galleries, (616) 331-3638 or (616) 331-8122, [email protected].

Share











