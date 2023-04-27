CatholicVote, Judicial Watch file lawsuit against FBI, DOJ to gain access to leaked anti-Catholic memo

The FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice apparently have failed to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request.

WASHINGTON, D.C (LifeSiteNews) — CatholicVote and Judicial Watch are suing the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for the release of information and documents regarding the scandal of the agencies targeting of American Catholics for their faith and defense of the sanctity of life, as was revealed in a leaked memo earlier this year.

In a press release issued Thursday, April 27, CatholicVote stated, “On March 8th, 2023, CatholicVote sent FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] requests to the FBI and DOJ seeking access to records pertaining to Catholics and other topics related to the leaked memo. Even though FOIA norms require agencies to respond within 20 business days, with an additional 10 for ‘unusual circumstances,’ over a month has passed and to date the FBI and DOJ have failed to produce the requested records or even communicate whether they plan to comply with the requests.”

According to the press release, the lawsuit “demands information the agencies are required to provide to the public upon request under the Freedom of Information Act.”

In comment on the issue, CatholicVote president Brian Burch said, “Our weaponized and corrupt government agencies have demonstrated a pattern of contempt for justice and the rule of law by prioritizing partisan ideology and agendas over the protection of the American people – in particular those with whom they disagree politically. We are demanding transparency from our government and are determined to uncover just how high up the anti-Catholic bigotry goes.”

On April 10, Congressman Jim Jordan subpoenaed all FBI documents related to the memo for a similar stonewalling on the part of the agency, demanding that Congress “possess all responsive material without redactions.”

“From this selective production, we know that the FBI, relying on information derived from at least one undercover employee, sought to use local religious organizations as ‘new avenues for tripwire and source development,’” Jordan stated in a letter to FBI director Christopher Wray.

“Although the FBI claims to have ‘numerous’ and ‘rigorous’ policies to protect First Amendment rights, the FBI’s Richmond document plainly undercuts these assertions. The document itself shows that its contents, including its proposal to develop sources in Catholic churches, were reviewed and approved by two senior intelligence analysts and even the local Chief Division Counsel.

“We know from whistleblowers that the FBI distributed this document to field offices across the country. It is unclear, however, how many FBI employees explored ‘new avenues for tripwire and source development’ in Catholic houses of worship across the country as a result of the FBI’s Richmond document.”

The FBI also “proposed that its agents engage in outreach to Catholic parishes to develop sources among the clergy and church leadership to inform on Americans practicing their faith.” In addition to infiltration of Catholic parishes, the FBI sought to “sensitize” practicing Catholics “to the warning signs of radicalization,” with a plan to “enlist their assistance to serve as suspicious activity trip wires.”

Commenting on the memo and the increased persecution of Catholics and pro-lifers across the country, CatholicVote stated, “This spying on Catholics comes after hundreds of violent attacks have been carried out against pro-life organizations and Catholic churches throughout the country; attacks that have been virtually ignored by the FBI and DOJ. Meanwhile, the DOJ has exerted maximum effort to harass, intimidate and prosecute pro-life advocates to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to their press release, since the overturning of Roe v. Wade last June, “CatholicVote has tracked well over 200 attacks on Catholic churches, as well as pro-life women’s resource centers – many of which are operated by Catholics. Many of the attacks were perpetrated by Leftist radicals who tagged the crime scenes with anti-Catholic and pro-abortion slogans in spray paint.”

CatholicVote detailed the record of the current administration and DOJ, which in 2022 “brought charges against over two dozen pro-life Americans under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act for their activities – mostly peaceful protests and prayer gatherings – outside of abortion facilities. And during that same span of time, the administration brought no charges against pro-abortion radicals. The FACE Act does not only prohibit actions against abortion facilities, but also crimes against houses of worship and medical centers that do not offer abortions.”

The FBI memo has been denounced by numerous leaders within the Church and in politics, including Bishop Barry Knestout of Richmond, Virginia, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, and members of Congress. Likewise, Virginia’s attorney general has led 19 states in demanding the release of information and documents surrounding the memo.

As CatholicVote has stated, “The backlash continues to mount, and CatholicVote’s lawsuit this week is likely to draw more attention than ever to claims that federal officials are engaged in a campaign of discrimination against Catholics.”

