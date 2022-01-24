CatholicVote launches ‘accountability project’ to track which Catholic politicians are really pro-life

According to the Catholic Accountability Project, 25 members of the Senate and 131 members of the House of Representatives are 'self-professed Catholics,' yet a whopping 57 percent of them are pro-abortion.

(LifeSiteNews) — Political advocacy group Catholic Vote has launched a project to keep track of which self-described Catholic members of Congress in the U.S. maintain a pro-life voting record.

According to the Catholic Accountability Project, 25 members of the Senate and 131 members of the House of Representatives are “self-professed Catholics,” yet a whopping 57 percent of them are pro-abortion despite the unequivocal condemnation of the practice by the Catholic Church.

Looking at the partisan breakdown in the Senate, only one of the 15 Democratic senators, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, is pro-life. For the Republican senators, 80 percent are pro-life, with Lisa Murkowski from Arkansas and Susan Collins from Maine being pro-abortion.

For the House, the numbers are much better for the Republicans, with 100 percent of the representatives maintaining a pro-life voting record, as required by their faith. However, for the Democrat representatives, a dismal 1.3 percent are pro-life. Henry Cuellar from Texas is the only Catholic Democrat to oppose abortion out of 75 self-described Catholic Democrat representatives overall.

Despite many “Catholic” politicians claiming that one can remain a faithful Catholic while advocating for the murder of the unborn, the authentic teaching of the Catholic Church, as affirmed by the Catechism of the Catholic Church, plainly states, “Life must be protected with the utmost care from the moment of conception: abortion and infanticide are abominable crimes.”

The Church also states that the penalty incurred from both procuring abortion and supporting abortion politically, is an automatic excommunication, which leaves the offender outside of communion with the Church until he or she repents.

While many bishops and clergy have stayed silent on the scandal caused by “Catholic” politicians advocating for a woman’s “right” to kill her child, there are some who have defended the Church.

Last year, Bishop Donald Hying of Madison, Wisconsin, slammed pro-abortion “Catholic” Democrats for their role in passing the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” which “forbids states from subjecting abortion to ultrasound requirements, mandatory waiting periods, informed-consent requirements, and other health and safety rules.”

“With the full support of our Catholic president, our Catholic speaker of the house, and scores of Catholic representatives, the most radical pro-abortion bill was passed by the House of Representatives, claiming that any restrictions on abortion are misogyny,” posted the bishop on social media.

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, also rebuked the idea that a politician can be both pro-abortion and Catholic. He told Catholics that they need to “repent” of their pro-abortion stance before they can receive the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist.

“You need to repent, but people that are ignoring that obviously don’t think they’re sinning. So they need to think about [abortion] and recognize that it’s sinful. I mean, it’s called the commandment ‘Thou shalt not kill.’ That’s what it comes down to,” said Strickland. “Real love is to call people to the Truth. The truth is abortion is murder. And to condone murder is evil and sinful, and it’s certainly not an appropriate stance to take and then to be coming up to receive the body and blood of Christ.”

