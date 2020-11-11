Caught on tape: Federal agents try to ‘twist’ USPS whistle-blower to change statement on alleged voter fraud

EIRE, Pennsylvania, November 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A whistle-blower in the United States Postal Service (USPS,) who previously gave an interview where he alleged that there had been illegal backdating of postal votes, has since been interrogated by federal agents who attempted to “coerce” him to change his story.

Richard Hopkins, a marine veteran and USPS worker, initially gave an anonymous interview to Project Veritas on November 5 detailing how a supervisor had been rebuked for not correctly back-dating a postal vote for November 3. Hopkins was subsequently approached by postal service inspectors who questioned him about what took place.

On November 6, Hopkins agreed to testify regarding the fraud and revealed his identity. He also made a sworn affidavit regarding the evidence of ballot tampering. Then on November 10, he was placed on unpaid leave with a letter informing him that his actions “may have placed employees and yourself as well as the reputation of the US Postal Service in harm’s way.”

Hopkins was subsequently interrogated by USPS agents from the office of the Inspector General. In a Nov. 10 tweet afterward, the Oversight Committee claimed that Hopkins had recanted his testimony of fraud, calling his previous sworn affidavit a “false affidavit.”

The Washington Post ran with the story, claiming that Hopkins had lied about his evidence. However, in a video response, Hopkins confirmed that he had not recanted his statements of ballot tampering and called instead for the Post to recant its story.

In a video on Twitter, Hopkins gave details about the interrogation along with a clip of the interrogation, in which USPS Agents from the office of the Inspector General Russell Strasser stated, “I am trying to twist you a little bit.” (Listen to full raw audio of Hopkins interrogation here.)

“This storm is getting crazy…we have Senators involved, we have the Department of Justice involved,” continued Strasser.

Strasser also claimed to be using phycological tactics, seeking to convince Hopkins that he had imagined the memories of the details of the ballot tampering. “We like to control our mind, and when we do that we can convince ourselves of a memory. But when you’re under a little bit of stress, which is what I’m doing to you purposely, your mind can be a little bit clearer.”

In conversation with James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, Hopkins declared that “I’d rather be out, back in Afghanistan getting shot at by Afghans, honest to God, than you know having to be in this kind of position.”

Hopkins compared his whistleblowing, to serving his country as a soldier: “We’re going to protect our country and our Constitution till the day we die.”

O’Keefe stated that they would release “recordings of the federal agents, who COERCED this man through a 4 hour interrogation Without representation, who stands by his original affidavit re: backdating ballots.” (Listen to full raw audio of Hopkins interrogation here.)

O’Keefe described the interrogation, as well as the false news issued by the Oversight Committee, as “soviet style truth suppression.”

“Do you think these federal agents are really interested in investigating fraud?” asked O’Keefe. “Honestly, hell no, I don’t think they are” replied Hopkins. “The end goal is that it’s a fair and correctly done election; and that’s all I care about.”

He confirmed that he had not recanted his statement regarding voter fraud.

President Trump issued a response to Hopkins’ denial that he recanted his statement of ballot tampering, calling him “A brave patriot.”

Hopkins had also set up a GoFundMe page in anticipation of losing his job with the USPS. However, GoFundMe removed his page. Hopkins can now be supported at GiveSendGo here where he has raised $128,967 of a $150,000 goal.

Jack Posobiec, correspondent for One America News Network, took to Twitter to express his disbelief at the treatment which Hopkins had received: “Federal agents will interrogate a Post Office whistleblower within 48 hours but won’t even pick up the phone to call Hunter Biden. Are you paying attention yet?”