CAUTION: What to do if you have received a scam email under LifeSite’s name

LifeSiteNews has been alerted to fraudulent emails and letters using our logos and trademarks, offering employment and soliciting personal or financial information. Here’s what to do if you have been affected.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews recently learned that someone is sending false emails and letters using the logos and trademarks of LifeSiteNews. These include solicitations for personal or financial information, with offers of employment with LifeSiteNews.

Please use caution. The emails to date appear to use a fictitious domain similar to “@lifesitenews.com,” such as “@careers-lifesitenews.com.”

If you receive any communications, or if you have been scammed, we ask you to do the following:

Call LifeSiteNews on (888) 679-6008 to report the scam. Report the scam to the FBI using their online tool at https://www.ic3.gov/. If you have provided any financial information, report the information to your banking institutions, and take appropriate steps to secure your accounts.

If you have lost money due to this scam, you may have a very limited opportunity to stop or reverse the transaction. Visit the website https://www.ic3.gov/ for more information from the FBI.

If you have any questions, call LifeSiteNews on (888) 679-6008.

