CBC journalist deletes post lamenting that Trump assassination attempt ‘could have been better’

The trend of those lamenting Trump's surviving of an assassination attempt last Saturday is not limited to America, with a CBC journalist also saying the shooting 'could have been better.'

Pledge to pray for Donald Trump after assassination attempt: Sign now

(LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) journalist seemed to lament the fact that Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt last Saturday, according to now-deleted social media posts.

On July 13, state-funded CBC journalist Lenard Monkman lamented that the assassination attempt of Donald Trump “could have been better,” just hours after the former president was shot while speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. While Trump survived, a rally attendee, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, was killed.

“It was a good day. Could have been better,” Monkman wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.

He also shared a meme showing a man shrugging in disappointment with the caption, “The entire world at one guy on 13 July 2024.”

Lenard has some explaining to do. pic.twitter.com/0119L1GROg — Braydon Maz (@BraydonMaz) July 15, 2024

While Monkman’s posts were deleted shortly after they were issued, screenshots of the posts were circulated by social media users on X.

“Hey @CBCNews, This one of your journalists wishing for the death of a U.S. President?” one user posted.

The backlash following Monkman’s comments drew a response from the CBC, with True North reporting that they were told by the CBC’s public affairs head, Chuck Thompson, that the government-funded outlet condemns Monkman’s posts.

When asked if Monkman was going to be disciplined for his seemingly callous comments, True North says that Thompson simply stated that “HR matters involving our employees are kept private.”

Unfortunately, Monkman is not the only person to express disappointment that Trump’s would-be-assassin did not kill the former president.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, field office manager for Democrat U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi Jacqueline Marsaw wrote a number of Facebook posts making light of the attack, including “I don’t condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time ooops that wasn’t me talking.”

She later deleted the posts and claimed she simply “got overwhelmed in the moment.”

Similarly, American rock band Tenacious D canceled all remaining shows on its Australian tour after one of its members made comments in support of assassinating Trump.

During the performance, band member Kyle Gass was presented with a birthday cake. After being asked to make a wish, Gass responded, “don’t miss Trump next time,” to which the audience burst into laughter.

Pledge to pray for Donald Trump after assassination attempt: Sign now

Share











