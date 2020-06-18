CBC ‘kids show’ attacks JK Rowling for her refusal to back transgenderism

DROP Disney+: New teen film 'Out' features openly homosexual main character! Sign the petition here.

ONTARIO, June 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The state-funded Canadian broadcaster CBC has used their kids' news show to attack Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for saying last week she refuses to “bow down” to “new trans activism.” The show then pushed the normalization of transgenderism to kids.

CBC Kids News Host Myah Elliott authored a June 12 report which specifically attacked Rowling’s comments. The CBC Kids News Twitter page also tweeted out a message on June 12 with a link to Elliott’s report.

“Magic was lost this week for some members of the trans community after Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling went on a Twitter rant.​ The #CBCRECAP squad has been watching this story and it had both sidekicks Veena Yamano and Sean Tran fired up,” CBC Kids News tweeted.

Elliott’s report was linked to a video critique with her RECAP squad hosts, Sean Tran and Veena Yamano. They joined her to discuss Rowling’s transgender comments, with Tran directly going after Rowling.

“It’s 2020. Releasing these kinds of statements online is not a good look, and hasn’t she been accused of transphobic stuff in the past,” said Tran, when asked what he thought of the situation.

Yamano answered Tran and brought up an incident last year where Rowling showed support for Maya Forstater, who lost her job over tweets where she said “men cannot change into women.”

The show’s host Elliott replied saying, “Sis read the room, there are so many conversations right now about equality, justice and racism is it any surprise that this story is blowing up right now.”

Sidekick host Yamano replied with “exactly, it’s pride month too.” She then went on to speak about actor Daniel Radcliffe, who starred as Harry Potter. Radcliffe who wrote an essay in response to Rowling for The Trevor Project, where he criticizes Rowling.

Radcliffe’s essay begins with an apology to “all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished.”

Radcliffe goes on to say that he is “deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you.”

Yamano commented that she “liked” how Radcliffe “expresses hopes” that people do “not lose “the love for the Harry Potter books in light of Rowling’s comments.

The show's host Elliott replied to Tran and Yamano that not only has she never read any of the Harry Potter books, but she also has not seen any of the film adaptations.

Tran responded to Elliott saying, “Well I did watch the movies and seeing Daniel advocate for what he believes in is so inspiring.”

Yamano said she thinks Rowling’s comments will “diminish” the amount of “respect” that Rowling has, but that because her writing is so “exceptional” she does not think the “hype is ever going to die down.”

LifeSiteNews reached out to Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) asking them about Rowling’s remarks on transgender issues, as well as the dangers of having the taxpayer-funded CBC use a kids news show to openly promote transgenderism.

CLC’s Director of Political Operations Jack Fonseca touched upon his take regarding the CBC Kids News program, saying “It’s immoral” and “disgusting” for a state broadcaster to use a kid show to attack womanhood.

“As for the CBC Kids program attacking JK Rowling, it’s a truly dangerous piece of work itself. It spreads misinformation about human biology. It contradicts science. It teaches gender-confused children to hate their own bodies. For this reason the CBC is preaching hatred. Self-hatred by children of their own bodies,” Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

“What the CBC has done with CBC Kids News is revolting. How dare they involve children in attacking a real woman for pointing out the biological males are not women…. they’re recruiting children to push their sexual propaganda. It’s immoral. It’s disgusting. If this were a just world, the management of CBC would all be put in prison. That’s where they belong for this immoral and ideological corruption of children.”

Fonseca also said that the CBC should be defunded.

“The CBC has to be completely defunded once and for all. It’s a source of anti-Christian bigotry, hatred, fake news and dangerous, unscientific misinformation,” Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

Fonseca also spoke about his take on Rowling. He said that even though she is known to be pro-abortion and pro-homosexual, her defense of “womanhood” is admirable.

“Even though Rowling is a leftist and we’d disagree with her on many things, we vigorously applaud her public defense of womanhood and basic biology. May God bless her for highlighting the absurdity of the transgender movement,” Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

“Her tweet deftly exposed the lunacy of the left, which has to use awkward, dishonest language to avoid saying the word ‘women’.”

Canadian journalist Jonathon Kay who writes for the National Post used his Twitter page to criticize the CBC Kids show for trying to raise a “mob” against Rowling.

“This is grotesque. I can't believe @CBCNews is using its *kids* channel to raise a mob against @jk_rowling. It's like the adults all went up to their cottages for the summer and the whole place is being run by interns,” said Kay in his tweet.

Kay went on to post a link to a tweet from the user @Dataracer117 where he shows an image of many twitter posts espousing hatred and death threats towards Rowling.

“Here are the death threats and harassment JK Rowling has been receiving. Including abuse from verified accounts. Dozens of hit pieces written about "the backlash to her transphobia." Not one mentioned the threats she's receiving from these radical activists,” said @Dataracer117.

Rowling caused a media frenzy last week after she published a lengthy essay defending a series of June 6 social media messages where she spoke out on the issue of “transgenderism,” saying “if sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction.”

In her essay, Rowling spoke about why she opposes the transgender agenda, saying she refuses to “bow down” to it despite massive public pressure to capitulate.

Rowling’s social media comments and her essay were both met with attacks by LGBTQ activists, including the LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD.

Despite the negativity from the LGBTQ community, many have defended her online with the now trending Twitter hashtag, #IStandWithJKRowling.

Colin Wright, the assistant editor for the news site Quillette, responded in defense of Rowling to the CBC Kids News tweet by saying, “Rowling said nothing transphobic. See my essay below to understand why her statements about biological sex being real are correct.”

Wright’s reply links to a June 7 essay he wrote titled, “JK Rowling is Right—Sex Is Real and It Is Not a ‘Spectrum’.” Wright’s lengthy essay goes over the arguments used by the trans activists to dumb down the idea of male and female.

He concluded by saying, “But over time, it’s become clear that they created a false theory of biology that distorts human nature and harms vulnerable individuals. When one attempts to achieve equality and justice by distorting reality, inequality and injustice are never eliminated, just relocated.”