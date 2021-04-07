CBS ‘News’ deletes tweet advocating how companies can oppose Georgia Republicans

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

April 7, 2021 (NewsBusters) — Joseph Wulfsohn at Fox News reports CBS News decided on Saturday to delete a tweet for sounding way too partisan. On Friday, CBS tweeted out a report by Khristopher Brooks headlined “3 ways companies can help fight Georgia's restrictive new voting law.”

Conservatives on Twitter mocked the tweet. "I missed the announcement that CBS is now a Democratic SuperPAC," RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway quipped.

On Saturday, not only did CBS News delete the tweet, but it also reframed the report to downplay its advocacy.

The headline was changed to "Activists are calling on big companies to challenge new voting laws. Here's what they're asking for." They added no editor's note explaining the change.

The framework of the Brooks article remained. The three ways companies were urged to fight the Georgia election law was:

1. Do not donate to Republicans who sponsored the law just as corporations decided not to donate to Republicans who challenged the presidential election results.

2. Spread awareness of the Georgia law to other states – which the media are doing aggressively. "Major advertising campaigns have helped these companies individually, but ads can also help stamp out efforts nationwide to pass voting laws similar to Georgia's, activists said."

3 Fight for federal law -- in this case, support H.R. 1, the federal law supported by Democrats to submit the states to federal supervision of election rules. Companies "need to work aggressively to call for the passage" of the For the People Act, leftist Nse Ufot said.

That's not the only story Fox has on CBS. Wulfsohn also reported CBS is being accused of deceptively editing a heated exchange between Gov. Ron DeSantis (R.-Fla.) and correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi accusing him of a "pay for play" scheme in a promotional tweet for 60 Minutes. Alfonsi noted the major supermarket chain Publix had donated, and were given the opportunity to administer vaccines.

"The criticism here is that is pay for play, governor," Alfonsi told DeSantis.

"And it's wrong, it's wrong," DeSantis shot back. "It's a fake narrative. I just disabused you of the narrative. And you don't care about the facts. Because, obviously, I laid it out for you in a way that is irrefutable."

Sunday, Sharyn Alfonsi investigates allegations that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made decisions about COVID vaccine distribution favoring wealthy or connected individuals, including a supermarket chain that recently donated to the governor's PAC. https://t.co/VbVdXJ3xxv pic.twitter.com/6mbxfMdgPg — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 2, 2021

Under Biden, CBS's reporters aren't challenging President Biden or his press aide Jen Psaki like this!

This was also challenged on Twitter from the right:

They just can't help themselves. They are obsessed with trying to invent a scandal for FL where none exists.



Publix has over 800 locations in FL. It is by far the most prominent story in the state. It's the obvious choice for vaccinations. Also, Publix donated to both parties. https://t.co/NqHq3QcvHX — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 2, 2021

It would not be surprising at all that 60 Minutes created a phony scandal through malicious editing. It's more of a feature than a bug. It's where Dan Rather (on 60 Minutes II) uncorked his phony National Guard documents in an attempt to ruin President George W. Bush.

