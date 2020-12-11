CCP ‘has people at the top of America’s core inner circle of power,’ Chinese professor claims

BEIJING, CHINA, December 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — During a recent Chinese television broadcast a local economics professor who teaches in Beijing bragged that the communist nation “has people at the top of America’s core inner circle of power and influence.” Soon after being uploaded to Chinese social media, the video of these statements was, reportedly, taken down for unexplained reasons.

As reported by Tucker Carlson (full clip), Di Dongsheng, from Renmin University, made several significant remarks while addressing the topics of international trade and Wall Street in the context of a “trade war” being waged between communist China and the Trump Administration.

The Trump administration is in a trade war with us, so why can't we fix the Trump administration? Why, between 1992 and 2016, did China and the U.S., used to be able to settle all kinds of issues? No matter what kind of crises we encountered ... things were solved in no time ... We fixed everything in two months. What is the reason? I'm going to throw out something maybe a little bit explosive here. It's just because we have people at the top. [laughter] At the top of America's core inner circle of power and influence, we have our old friends.

Therefore, according to this professor, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has its “old friends” at the “top of America's core inner circle of power and influence,” which has been assisting their agenda for decades.

According to Carlson, Di suggested “[t]he Obama administration was easy to manipulate,” as “[t]he Chinese had many friends among the Obama people. The problem came when Donald Trump was elected. After that, he says, everything changed.”

For the past 30 years, 40 years, we have been utilizing the core power of the United States. As I said before, since the 1970’s, Wall Street had a very strong influence on the domestic and foreign affairs of the United States. So, we had a channel to rely on. But the problem is that after 2008, the status of Wall Street has declined and more importantly, after 2016, Wall Street can’t fix Trump. Why? It’s very awkward. Trump had a previous soft default issue with Wall Street, so there was a conflict between them, but I won’t go into details, I may not have enough time. So during the US-China trade war, they [Wall Street] tried to help. And I know that, my friends on the US side told me that they tried to help, but they couldn’t do much.

While Carlson points out we don’t know exactly who all of these Chinese agents are in America’s “inner circle of power,”whether in the media or government, Di does identify “Wall Street” as some of the “old friends” of the communist Chinese, their “channel to rely on” in successfully influencing American policy.

As he indicates, this arrangement hit a serious roadblock when Donald Trump was elected in 2016, and the communist Chinese with their Wall Street partners, were not able to “fix Trump.” In response, Di explains, America’s “elite,” became very focused on the defeat of the president in 2020.

But now we’re seeing [Joe] Biden was elected [laughter], the traditional elite, the political elite, the establishment, they’re very close to Wall Street. So you see that, right? Trump has been saying that Biden’s son has some sort of global foundation. Have you noticed that? Who helped him [Biden’s son] build the foundations? Got it? There are a lot of deals in all these. [laughter, applause] Then, so, at such a time, we use an appropriate way to express some goodwill.

Di celebrates that “the traditional elite, the political elite, the establishment,” who are “very close to Wall Street,” and who are “old friends” of the communist Chinese, will be back in power anticipating a Joe Biden inauguration in January.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

He goes on to indicate, that, indeed, China helped Biden’s son, Hunter, build a financial foundation as “an appropriate way to express some goodwill.”

In October, the New York Post exposed evidence of significant financial corruption involving large payoffs from the communist Chinese government to Hunter Biden, while the elite media and big tech networks suppressed the story heading into the November election.

Former business partner of the Bidens, Tony Bobulinski, who came forward with information confirming charges of corruption against the Biden family, including their receiving a 5 million dollar “loan” from the CCP, provided his personal opinion to Carlson in an October interview that “Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised” by the communist Chinese.

Carlson concluded, “It looks like Tony Bobulinski was right about that. And it looks like the Bidens are far from the only ones who have been compromised.”

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

RELATED

Failed 2020 Dem candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell implicated in explosive Chinese spy scandal