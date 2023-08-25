CDC admits vaccines, natural immunity may both be ineffective against new COVID variant

(LifeSiteNews) – The latest variant of COVID-19 may be more likely to infect those who have received current vaccines for the virus or who have been previously infected, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) admitted in an update this week.

In a risk assessment summary published August 23, the CDC covers a newly detected COVID variant being labeled BA.2.86, which is confirmed to have infected at least two individuals in America so far.

“BA.2.86 may be more capable of causing infection in people who have previously had COVID-19 or who have received COVID-19 vaccines,” the summary says, and may be better at circumventing both types of immunity due to its “large number of variations.” At the same time, “there is no evidence that this variant is causing more severe illness,” although “it is too soon to know” for sure.

Still, the CDC urges Americans to “Get your COVID-19 vaccines, as recommended” in defense against this variant.

The admission appears to further undermine the government’s insistence that every American take the controversial shots, which were developed and released under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take.

The conservative Brownstone Institute has compiled more than 160 research studies finding that COVID immunity from prior infection “is equal to or more robust and superior to existing vaccine”; in 2021, former White House COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that “I don’t have a really firm answer to you on” why those who have already had COVID should get vaccinated for it, but it was “something that we’re going to have to discuss.”

By contrast, studies have found that vaccine-induced COVID protection wanes around six months (or potentially sooner), with whatever protection the shots offer further undermined by the rise of variants since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Also complicating the cost-benefit analysis of COVID vaccination is ongoing concern over a body of evidence linking the shots to serious medical problems, a subject the medical establishment has been largely hostile to acknowledging or investigating.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting system (VAERS) reports 35,911 deaths, 208,190 hospitalizations, 20,623 heart attacks, and 27,414 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of August 11, among other ailments. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection itself cannot fully account for the myocarditis numbers, despite common insistence to the contrary.

Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Last September, the Japanese Society for Vaccinology published a peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers from Stanford, UCLA, and the University of Maryland, which found that the “Pfizer trial exhibited a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group” while the “Moderna trial exhibited a 6% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group,” for a combined “16% higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients.”

In December 2022, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin hosted a roundtable discussion during which civil rights attorney Aaron Siri detailed data from the CDC’s V-Safe reporting system revealing that 800,000 of the system’s 10 million participants, or approximately 7.7%, reported needing medical care after COVID injection. “Twenty-five percent of those people needed emergency care or were hospitalized, and another 48% sought urgent care,” Siri added. “Also, another 25% on top of the 7.7% reported being unable to work or go to school.”

Another study by a team of American, British, and Canadian researchers, published last December in the Journal of Medical Ethics, found that COVID booster mandates for university students – a relatively healthy group at relatively low risk from the virus – do far more harm than good: “per COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented, we anticipate at least 18.5 serious adverse events from mRNA vaccines, including 1.5–4.6 booster-associated myopericarditis cases in males (typically requiring hospitalisation).”

