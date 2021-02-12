CDC: COVID vaccination sites need ‘intubation kits’ to treat anaphylactic shock

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

February 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A new recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) implicitly acknowledges a high number of adverse effects associated with getting the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

Alex Berenson, a former New York Times reporter and award-winning author who has often been featured on Fox News for his commentary on COVID-19 policy, tweeted yesterday, “So [the CDC] is now recommending ‘intubation kits’ at #Covid vaccine sites. Know why? Probably because the VAERS reports include many cases of anaphylactic shock following vaccinations so severe that intubation and ventilation was required. Nothing to see here, folks.”

So @cdcgov is now recommending “intubation kits” at #Covid vaccine sites. Know why? Probably because the VAERS reports include many cases of anaphylactic shock following vaccinations so severe that intubation and ventilation was required.



Nothing to see here, folks. pic.twitter.com/CyP0lO0HTd — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) February 11, 2021

Attached to the tweet were screen shots of two particular incidences of anaphylactic reactions obtained from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) website. One described an individual who received the Moderna experimental vaccine and “within 2 minutes” had “blurry vision, facial hives, [and] tongue and lip swelling.” This person was taken to the emergency department “via EMS,” given multiple epi-pen injections, which were “inadequate,” and finally was “intubated for 2 days.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. It can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to something you’re allergic to … [It] causes your immune system to release a flood of chemicals that can cause you to go into shock — your blood pressure drops suddenly and your airways narrow, blocking breathing … If anaphylaxis isn’t treated right away, it can be fatal.”

As in the case reported by Berenson, the anaphylactic shock required “intubation,” which is a procedure used when a patient cannot breathe on his own. It involves a competent medical professional inserting a tube down the patient’s throat into their windpipe. The tube is attached to a ventilator for the purpose of assisting the patient with breathing.

Berenson also provided screen shots from the CDC website explaining the “recent changes” updated on Wednesday advising “that trained personnel qualified to recognize and treat symptoms of anaphylaxis should be available at vaccination locations at all times,” and that updated supplies should include, “if feasible,” an “intubation kit.”

The VAERS website is the primary tool in the U.S. for reporting adverse reactions to vaccines. Such reports are not necessarily confirmed, nor should it be presumed that all events are reported. A present search of COVID-19 experimental vaccines reveals a total of 12,640 adverse events, 1,374 hospitalizations, 602 deaths, and 267 anaphylactic reactions.

In early December, a former vice president and chief scientist for Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, along with another colleague, filed a petition for the immediate suspension of all COVID-19 vaccine studies in Europe, citing “significant safety concerns expressed by an increasing number of renowned scientists against the vaccine and the study design.” In their professional judgement, these dangers rendered even the vaccine’s testing on humans “unethical.”

They reasoned that “risks already known from previous studies, which partly originate from the nature of the corona viruses,” must be excluded by means of animal experiments prior to tests being performed on human beings.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

In addition to 1.) concerns over impacts on fertility, 2.) the risk that these injections may cause an increased vulnerability to the virus, and 3.) unacceptable dangers of long-term effects due to a lack of proper testing, their analysis included:

Allergic or even fatal reactions: “The mRNA vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer contain polyethylene glycol (PEG). 70% of people develop antibodies against this substance — this means that many people can develop allergic, potentially fatal reactions to the vaccination.”

As COVID-19 remains less of a threat than influenza for those under 70, and very safe, effective and inexpensive treatments are available, many doctors strongly advise against the reception of these experimental biological agents, concluding that they are “not safer” than the virus itself.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.