CDC cuts COVID isolation guidance in half to accommodate what people are willing to ‘tolerate’

ATLANTA (LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised its isolation guidance for those infected with COVID-19, now saying they need only isolate for five days rather than ten.

“Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation for the public,” the agency announced December 27. “People with COVID-19 should isolate for 5 days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.”

The CDC went on to claim that the change “is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1–2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after.”

However, many suspect the political needs of the Biden administration were a bigger factor. Following the announcement, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told CNN the change “really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate,” combined with seeing “relatively low rates of isolation for all of this pandemic,” leading to a compromise of sorts.

“In the context of the fact that we were going to have so many more cases — many of those would be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic — people would feel well enough to be at work, they would not necessarily tolerate being home, and that they may not comply with being home, this was the moment that we needed to make that decision,” she put it.

“It really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate,” CDC Director Walensky says on why the CDC shortened the isolation period from 10 days to 5 days if you’re asymptomatic. Our full interview: pic.twitter.com/rO7blPFiPj — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 29, 2021

The announcement is one of several sudden reversals from establishment COVID-19 authorities in recent days, amid mounting discontent over President Joe Biden’s inability to deliver on his campaign promise to “shut down the virus” and the COVID-19 vaccines’ failure to end the pandemic.

Over the weekend, former U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner and current Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb admitted that “cloth masks aren’t gonna provide a lot of protection” against COVID, a position well supported by evidence yet decried as “misinformation” by the health establishment and mainstream media; YouTube suspended U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for a week in August when he said the same thing.

At this stage of the pandemic, cloth masks don't provide much protection against COVID-19, according to @ScottGottliebMD. pic.twitter.com/pvX5McVnzX — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 2, 2022

Even White House COVID-19 czar Dr. Anthony Fauci recently abandoned a key building block of COVID alarmism this week, telling MSNBC that COVID hospitalization numbers can be misleading:

The other important thing is that if you look at the children who are hospitalized, many of them are hospitalized with Covid, as opposed to because of Covid. What we mean by that: If a child goes to the hospital, they automatically get tested for Covid, and they get counted as a Covid hospitalized individual. When in fact, they may go in for a broken leg, or appendicitis, or something like that. So it is over-counting the number of children who are are [sic] “hospitalized with Covid” as opposed to because of Covid.

Conservatives have made this same point throughout the pandemic, as well, for which liberals usually derided them as “misinformation” pushers who were insensitive to human life and suffering.

