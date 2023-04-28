CDC data shows record number of teens identified as LGBT in 2021

Nearly one in four American teenagers identified as LGBT in 2021, according to that year's CDC Youth Risk Behavior Surveys.

(LifeSiteNews) — Newly released data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that a record number of teenagers did not identify as heterosexual.

According to a report released by the national organization on Thursday, nearly one in four American teenagers identified as LGBT in 2021. The data was gathered through the CDC Youth Risk Behavior Surveys conducted that year.

One table from the recent report shows that while roughly 74% of teenagers in the U.S. considered themselves heterosexual, 3.2% self-identified as gay or lesbian, 11.9% as bisexual, and 9% reported that they are “questioning” their sexuality.

The data also found that 87.3% of boys were heterosexual, compared to 61.6% of their female counterparts. Consequently, the number of non-heterosexual girls greatly exceeds the number of non-heterosexual boys. Of the total number of kids surveyed, 3.7% were girls who identified as gay or lesbian, compared to 2.4% of boys.

More alarming results show that 20% of teenage girls identified as bisexual and only 4% were boys. Similarly, 3.7% of the male survey participants were still “questioning” their sexuality, while 13.7% of the girls were.

Statistics from individual states show that Nevada had the highest number of kids who identified as bisexual, with a total of 14.4%. The state also had 5.4% of those who claimed to be gay or lesbian. Comparatively, Utah came out with 7.2%, the least number of bisexual-identifying teenagers. In Arizona, 10.9% of kids were “questioning” their identity, compared to Utah’s 4.8%, the lowest percentage in this category.

In hindsight, 2021 appears to have been a key year when it comes to the rising rates of LGBT-identifying individuals in the U.S. A Gallup poll released that year showed that the number of American adults identifying as LGBT increased to 5.6% from the 2017 percentage of 4.5. Another study from 2021, conducted by the LGBT advocacy group the Trevor Project, found that 26% of LGBT young people self-identify as non-binary, claiming to be neither male nor female.

During the 2021 spike in gender confusion, large numbers of gender-confused kids and teenage girls (many of whom struggle with identity) simultaneously experienced significant increases in depression and suicidality. According to data released by the CDC in February, “nearly 60% of female students and nearly 70% of LGBQ+ students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness” in 2021. Additionally, over 20% of gender-confused kids attempted suicide that year.

The trend to reject one’s biological sex shows no signs of ceasing. Last year, data from Seattle Public Schools in Washington state showed that the number of students identifying as non-binary has increased by 853% over three years. Similarly, a 2022 study also found that the number of American children diagnosed with gender dysphoria each year had tripled since 2017.

