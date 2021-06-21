CDC delays emergency summit on adolescent heart risk from COVID vaccines due to ‘Juneteenth’ holiday

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

ATLANTA, Georgia, June 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday that emergency plans to discuss heart risks associated with COVID-19 vaccines in young people were to be postponed, owing to a newly inaugurated national holiday the same weekend, known as “Juneteenth.”

The CDC had originally scheduled to assemble the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Friday, June 18, when the committee were slated to hold a “benefit-risk discussion” on “COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in adolescents and young adults” following 226 reports of myocarditis [inflammation of the heart] in 30-year-olds and under.

In late April, details were leaked from an Israeli Health Ministry report into the link between mRNA COVID vaccines, specifically that of Pfizer/BioNTech, and myocarditis, that is, a dangerous inflammation of the heart muscle which can lead to cardiac arrythmia and death.

About a month later, the CDC released its own statement detailing that the ACIP was investigating mounting reports of myocarditis collected through the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), the Department of Defense, and the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD). The May 17 report observed that cases of myocarditis occurred “predominantly in adolescents and young adults, more often in males than females, more often following dose 2 than dose 1, and typically within 4 days after vaccination.”

Just days before releasing their findings, the CDC gave the green light to jabbing 12 to 15 year-olds with the experimental mRNA-based vaccine from Pfizer.

When the Israeli Health Ministry investigation into myocarditis concluded earlier this month, the research team documented a “probable link” between the Pfizer shot and heart inflammation, concluding that around 1 in 3,000 and 1 in 6,000 young men in the country developed the dangerous condition in the days following inoculation.

A CDC advisory team was scheduled to meet on Friday to analyze the connection observed between the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and heart problems in young adults throughout the country; however, the meeting was pushed back by five days due to the CDC’s apparent “observation of the Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday,” according to a statement from the agency.

The CDC dedicated June 18 to the newly established federal holiday of “Juneteenth National Independence Day,” signed into law June 17 by President Joe Biden after the proposal won bipartisan favor in Congress.

After accommodating the national holiday, the ACIP are now scheduled to hear an “[u]pdate on COVID-19 vaccine safety, including myocarditis after mRNA vaccines VaST [Vaccine Safety Technical Working Group] assessment,” as well as discuss the implications of giving mRNA COVID vaccines to young adults at the later date of June 23.

