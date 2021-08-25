CDC directors claim COVID booster jabs are needed, with those vaccinated early now being at ‘increased risk of severe disease’

Meanwhile CDC directors continue to insist that vaccines ‘offer the best protection against severe COVID illness’

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

(LifeSiteNews) – President Biden’s COVID-19 task force has formally announced plans for a massive roll-out of mRNA vaccine booster shots, or third dose of the mRNA vaccine, despite the thousands of deaths and other serious adverse reactions being recorded by individuals who have received the initial jabs.

“We have been preparing for every scenario, including the potential need for vaccine booster shots,” said Jeffrey Zients, coordinator of Biden’s COVID-19 task force, during a press conference last week.

Zients introduced the apparent need for a booster shot by claiming that those who haven’t taken one of the experimental COVID jabs are causing an increased spread of the virus.

“We continue to see a rise in cases, driven by the more transmissible Delta variant, with cases concentrated in communities with lower vaccination rates. So this remains a pandemic of the un-vaccinated. We know getting more people vaccinated is the best way to end this pandemic.”

Coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease.

As COVID cases have surged in heavily vaccinated countries like Israel, the U.K. and the U.S., including among vaccinated individuals, hopes that vaccination would prevent infection or halt transmission have dwindled.

The CDC press conference featured a carefully scripted presentation from several members of Biden’s COVID-19 task force: CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The task force attempted to put forward a two-pronged message to sell the need for the booster, stating that the efficacy of the mRNA vaccine’s first two doses is decreasing against COVID’s less serious effects, but is still presently “highly effective” against “severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”

“We are seeing concerning evidence of waning vaccine effectiveness over time and against the Delta variant,” Walensky said.

“Reports from our international colleagues, including Israel, suggest increased risk of severe disease amongst those vaccinated early.”

Walensky nevertheless concluded: “Our vaccines continue to offer the best protection against severe COVID illness.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities! Show Petition Text 7029 have signed the petition. Let's get to 7500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition With the FDA's decision to officially approve the Pfizer COVID jab, calls to vaccinate schoolchildren and more university students will become louder and more insistent. But, America's children and young people must be protected from unknown future side-effects of these drugs, and parents' rights must be respected! Please SIGN this urgent petition which demands that COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities be prohibited in every U.S. state. This petition will be sent to the leaders of every state legislature and to every governor in the United States, urging them to pass emergency legislation banning vaccine mandates for primary, secondary and university students. Students simply have the right to be educated without being forced to violate deeply held principles and their own bodily integrity! But, unfortunately, some private schools, like the Jesuit-run Brophy College Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, have already mandated the COVID vaccine for their students, in spite of massive parental opposition. If parents or students reject the vaccine, students face intrusive weekly testing and exclusion from extra-curricular activities. Also, more and more universities have actually started to disenroll unvaccinated students. But, even where that is not happening, not taking the vaccine often subjects students to masking, extra testing and additional administrative obstacles. And now, with the Pfizer jab approval, Joe Biden's Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, is threatening more mandates. While it is true that the FDA approval for the Pfizer jab only pertains to those over 16 years of age, the pharmaceutical industry and some state actors have been pushing to get approval for pre-teens! So, it stands to reason that the Federal government will try to impose vaccines on schools, for those 16 and over, as well as on all university students. But, eventually, such mandates could even apply to younger and younger schoolchildren. That's why state legislatures and governors must fight back against any attempt to coerce school students to take a COVID vaccine against their will! Science and logic should dictate public health policy. And both say that mandatory vaccination for children and university students is not only unnecessary, but very likely dangerous for the future health of America's youth. The CDC reports that the rates of death, injury, and hospitalization are very, very low for children and adolescents and that COVID transmission in schools, both from student to staff and between students, is also very low. And a European CDC study concluded that "no evidence has been found to suggest that children or educational settings are primary drivers of COVID transmission." So, right now, we know that schoolchildren are at very low risk of becoming very ill as a result of COVID, or of even transmitting the virus. But, we don't know how a hastily-prepared, unstudied vaccine will affect the health of millions of America's youth in the future. Gambling with their future, and the future of our nation, should not even be entertained for one second! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging state legislatures to ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities - both public and private. Urge them to respect parents' rights, informed consent and bodily integrity. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Ivy League schools mandate COVID-19 vaccines for fall' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ivy-league-mandates-covid-19-vaccines-for-the-fall/ 'FDA approval of Pfizer jab isn’t about our health, it’s about mandating the shots' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/fda-approval-of-pfizer-jab-isnt-about-our-health-its-about-mandating-the-shots Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Murthy stated that the White House hopes “to offer booster shots to fully vaccinated adults, 18 years and older” beginning the week of September 20th. The shots will be free. Those who are eligible to receive the shot can do so “eight months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines.”

The task force repeated on several occasions that their plan remains contingent upon FDA and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approval of the booster.

When questioned by reporters on whether they were trying to circumvent the guidance of those organizations with an early announcement of a booster plan, the task force responded insisting that they are following ACIP and FDA guidance on how to proceed. According to Murthy, “We made a determination that without a booster that we will see an increase in breakthrough hospitalizations and breakthrough deaths.”

On April 30, in the wake of more than 10,000 reports of positive COVID cases among the fully vaccinated in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it would cease counting “breakthrough cases” unless the person is hospitalized or dies, leaving uncounted tens of thousands of vaccinated individuals transmitting virus as though they were not infected.

By August, the failure of vaccines to prevent spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 was clear when CDC director Rochelle Walensky reversed the agency’s mask guidance and told vaccinated individuals to keep wearing face coverings.

“Our vaccines are working exceptionally well. They continue to work well with delta with regard to severe illness and death,” Walensky told CNN. “But what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.”



During last week’s conference the task force said that that several studies will be released in the coming days to justify the need for a third dose. However, no information was provided regarding the amount of time and research spent to support the booster’s development. None of the reporters present at the press conference asked questions about the safety of proposed booster shots, or about the growing number of vaccine-related deaths and adverse events recorded in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

According to Zients, the U.S. has shipped “115 million vaccine doses to 80 different countries, more vaccines donated than all the countries of the world combined.”

“We will do even more to lead the global vaccination efforts,” he continued, “accelerating work to build manufacturing and production capacity both here in the US and other countries.” Zients ended the presentation by pledging “to do everything we can to get more people vaccinated” and stating “we will not stop until we get the job done.”

The push to vaccinate the majority of the world’s population in order to prevent serious disease for those who are not at risk to begin with – the CDC reports an infection survival rate of greater than 99.95% for those under age 50 — adds to the skepticism surrounding the increased push for COVID booster shots. Meanwhile the list of FDA-recognized adverse events have grown from severe anaphylactic reactions to include fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and neurologically disabling disease like Guillain Barré Syndrome, and adverse event reports to government include more than 12,000 recorded deaths and more than 16,000 permanent disabilities.

Share











