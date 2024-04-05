CDC discloses 780,000 new reports of serious side effects after COVID-19 vaccination

(LifeSiteNews) – This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released 780,000 previously undisclosed reports about a wide array of adverse effects after COVID-19 vaccination, years after the federal government undertook an intensive campaign to delegitimize such talk as “harmful misinformation.”

The Epoch Times reported that the reports, submitted to the agency’s V-Safe reporting system, allege experiencing heart inflammation, miscarriages, seizures, unconsciousness, Bell’s palsy (a partial and temporary facial paralysis), and more.

One shot recipient reported being taken by ambulance to an emergency room for “loss of consciousness and seizure immediately following injection.” Another reported, “For 24 hrs after shot I was so fatigued I could not stay awake. I also have some very strong suicidal thoughts. Zero appetite.” Still more expressed worry about potential allergic reactions.

The new information was released as a result of a January court order from U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk. It follows V-Safe data previously detailed by civil rights attorney Aaron Siri in a 2022 roundtable hosted by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. That data revealed that 800,000 of the system’s 10 million participants, or approximately 7.7 percent, reported needing medical care after COVID injection. “Twenty-five percent of those people needed emergency care or were hospitalized, and another 48 percent sought urgent care,” Siri said at the time. “Also, another 25 percent on top of the 7.7 percent reported being unable to work or go to school.”

“When people report the same symptoms over and over again after getting a biological product — in this case ’shortness of breath’ and ‘heart palpitations,’ which are both symptoms of myocarditis, that has been causally linked to mRNA COVID shots — the public should be warned, not kept in the dark,” National Vaccine Information Center president Barbara Loe Fisher told Epoch of the newest revelations. “It raises questions about what else government health officials are hiding.”

A significant body of evidence links significant risks to the COVID vaccines, which were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative. Among it, the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 37,231 deaths, 214,906 hospitalizations, 21,524 heart attacks, and 28,214 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of February 23, among other ailments. CDC researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

A 2010 report submitted to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS’s) Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality (AHRQ) warned that VAERS caught “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events.” On the problem of under-reporting, the VAERS website offers only that “more serious and unexpected medical events are probably more likely to be reported than minor ones” (emphasis added).

In 2021, Project Veritas shed light on some of the reasons for such under-reporting with undercover video from inside Phoenix Indian Medical Center, a facility run under HHS’s Indian Health Service program in which emergency room physician Dr. Maria Gonzales laments that myocarditis cases go unreported “because they want to shove it under the mat,” and nurse Deanna Paris attests to seeing “a lot” of people who “got sick from the side effects” of the COVID shots, but “nobody” is reporting them to VAERS “because it takes over a half hour to write the damn thing.”

Recently, an analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published February in the journal Vaccine – the largest analysis to date – “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID vaccines, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.”

In Florida, a grand jury impaneled by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently investigating the manufacture and rollout of the COVID vaccines. In February, it released its first interim report on the underlying justification for Operation Warp Speed, which determined that lockdowns did more harm than good, that masks were ineffective at stopping COVID transmission, that COVID was “statistically almost harmless” to children and most adults, and that it is “highly likely” that COVID hospitalization numbers were inflated. The grand jury’s report on the vaccines themselves is highly anticipated.

Share











