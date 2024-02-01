CDC drafted but never released warning on COVID jab risks to avoid ‘alarm,’ emails suggest

'CDC’s apparent decision to not immediately issue a formal alert to clinicians warning them about the increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in vaccinated individuals is not only inexcusable, it’s malpractice,' U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson responded.

(LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) knew and drafted a warning about the COVID-19 vaccines’ link to heart problems in 2021 but never sent it to the public due in part to medical bureaucrats’ fears of public perception, according to recently unearthed documents.

Earlier this month, The Epoch Times reported that it obtained an internal email by Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention in the National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention. The email revealed the existence of a “draft alert on myocarditis and mRNA vaccines.” But while a copy of the alert was attached to the email, it was too heavily redacted to read.

On January 25, Epoch published a follow-up on additional emails between vaccine industry representatives and the CDC Division of Viral Diseases’ Dr. Sara Oliver.

“Wanted to make sure you were aware before anything was made public,” Oliver wrote on May 21, 2021. “You may be aware, but there have been concerns for myocarditis seen in adolescents and young adults after receipt of the mRNA vaccines. Thankfully, the cases appear relatively mild, but there is concern that we need to make providers aware of this issue. CDC is discussing communication options, and we may have more information tomorrow.”

Four days later, she wrote that officials were weighing the “pros and cons of an official HAN,” or CDC Health Alert Network alert, which she thought was likely due to standard procedure but added that “people don’t want to appear alarmist either.”

In the emails, Oliver also apologized for the lack of “more solid communication,” which she said was due to the fact that “[t]hings have been changing rapidly here.”

“The FDA continues to work collaboratively with the CDC to monitor for known safety risks related to vaccines and determine how best to ensure any relevant safety information is conveyed to the public, health care providers and clinicians,” an agency spokesperson responded to Epoch. “After thorough assessment and when the potential risk was clear, the FDA updated the fact sheets for the COVID-19 vaccines and communicated with the public in a manner that was determined to be appropriate for the assessed risk.”

Others were far less satisfied with the federal health establishment’s actions.

“I can’t even believe that this was even a discussion where they’re like, ‘We don’t want to alarm them,’” drug safety advocate Kim Witczak responded. “We do need to alarm people. We need people to be aware that this is a real potential [problem] that could happen.”

“CDC’s apparent decision to not immediately issue a formal alert to clinicians warning them about the increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in vaccinated individuals is not only inexcusable, it’s malpractice,” said Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, one of Congress’ most vocal critics of the COVID vaccines.

The public health establishment has been overwhelmingly averse to investigating problems with the mRNA-based COVID vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President (and likely 2024 Republican presidential nominee) Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, yet concerns persist thanks to a large body of evidence affirming they carry significant health risks.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 36,986 deaths, 213,536 hospitalizations, 21,335 heart attacks, and 28,052 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of December 29, among other ailments. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection itself cannot fully account for the myocarditis numbers despite common insistence to the contrary.

Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but CDC researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

A 2010 report submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS’s) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) warned that VAERS caught “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events.” On the problem of under-reporting, the VAERS website offers only that “more serious and unexpected medical events are probably more likely to be reported than minor ones” (emphasis added).

In 2021, Project Veritas shed light on some of the reasons for such under-reporting with undercover video from inside Phoenix Indian Medical Center, a facility run under HHS’s Indian Health Service program, in which emergency room physician Dr. Maria Gonzales laments that myocarditis cases go unreported “because they want to shove it under the mat,” and nurse Deanna Paris attests to seeing “a lot” of people who “got sick from the side effects” of the COVID shots, but “nobody” is reporting them to VAERS “because it takes over a half hour to write the damn thing.”

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Leading COVID shot manufacturer Pfizer donated more than $8.5 million to political candidates, leadership PACs, trade associations, and party committees representing both parties last year, fueling suspicion as to why only a handful of nationally prominent GOP officeholders, such as Johnson and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are opposed to the company’s vaccine.

