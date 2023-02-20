CDC knew about link between COVID jab, myocarditis as early as May 2021, emails suggest

New revelations about the Biden administration's lack of transparency on the shots they wanted to mandate on the public.

(LifeSiteNews) – Newly-revealed internal emails from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) reveal that the federal government was aware of a potential link between myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccination long before the publicly-available evidence became overwhelming.

On February 15, Epoch Times reporter Zachary Stieber published over 1,000 pages of emails on myocarditis reports related to the then-new COVID shots, obtained via a federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and all spanning the week of May 10-17, 2021.

Reports include two separate emails that each report a trio of cases relatively close together (“within several days” and “recent”) among “adolescents” and “teen/young adult males,” and another reporting “5 (maybe 6) US cases of post-Pfizer vaccine myocarditis in healthy males,” and Boston pediatrician Dr. Jane Newburger relaying that she had been “hearing of more and more cases of youth who are developing myocarditis and MIS-C-like syndromes within a short time (2-4 days) after the second COVID-19 vaccine.”

Another reporter alerting CDC to three "probable vaccine related case[s] of myopericarditis" in young males pic.twitter.com/xSNAp0FnWK — Zachary Stieber (@ZackStieber) February 15, 2023

Pediatrician reports one case at hospital, says aware of at least four others. "Post-Pfizer vaccine myocarditis in healthy teens." pic.twitter.com/pfTPoFkMLp — Zachary Stieber (@ZackStieber) February 15, 2023

Arguably more alarming than the cases themselves, however, are the reactions of public health officials. In one, the CDC’s John Su reveals that “when we look for these patients in VAERS” [the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] in response to myocarditis reports from Israel and the U.S. Department of Defense, “we’re not finding them. Seemingly, providers aren’t reporting these cases to VAERS.”

CDC official says providers weren't reporting post-vaccination cases of myocarditis to VAERS despite requirement to do so under EUA. pic.twitter.com/TCO3N6niSL — Zachary Stieber (@ZackStieber) February 15, 2023

In another, Dr. Angela J.P. Campbell asks to set up a meeting with CDC officials to clarify their response to these cases, because “we are hearing quite a lot about this now, and I don’t have a clear understanding of what is and has been being done.”

Confusion inside CDC on "what is and has been being done" on myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination in adolescents. pic.twitter.com/aoaapFtHr4 — Zachary Stieber (@ZackStieber) February 15, 2023

Stieber notes that these private discussions coincide with the CDC publicly insisting that vaccine-related myocarditis cases were rare, apparently mild, and inline with “expected baseline rates” from before vaccination or COVID itself.

Additionally, rates of post-vaccination myocarditis reports in CDC safety monitoring systems "have not differed from expected baseline rates," or pre-pandemic rates in the population, the panel said. https://t.co/UKbeNfsqV3 — Zachary Stieber (@ZackStieber) February 16, 2023

Other discussions about the link between the heart condition and the COVID shots being pushed on the public are largely redacted, meaning the full extent of what officials really said and believed at the time is still being hidden from the public:

Most of the discussions are redacted. pic.twitter.com/jHk1DEPRF9 — Zachary Stieber (@ZackStieber) February 16, 2023

“An association between myocarditis and mRNA COVID-19 vaccination was not known in April 2021,” a CDC spokesperson responded to Epoch. “By June 2021, data began to indicate a potential association between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis.”

“VAERS has been monitoring for myocarditis since December 2020,” another representative said. “A potential association with mRNA COVID-19 vaccination wasn’t apparent until after April 2021. CDC began assembling a team to focus upon reports of myocarditis in May 2021.”

The revelations, and many more in Steiber’s full Twitter thread, further highlight the federal government’s lack of transparency about the basis for Americans’ concerns about the COVID shots, which were developed and released in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, even as the Biden administration attempted to legally force Americans into receiving them.

VAERS reports 34,385 deaths, 192,145 hospitalizations, 18,570 heart attacks, and 26,446 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of February 10. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection itself cannot fully account for such myocarditis cases, despite common insistence to the contrary. Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but CDC researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the U.S. Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Last September, the Japanese Society for Vaccinology published a peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers from Stanford, UCLA, and the University of Maryland, which found that the “Pfizer trial exhibited a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group” while the “Moderna trial exhibited a 6% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group,” for a combined “16% higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients.”

In December 2022, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) hosted a roundtable discussion during which civil rights attorney Aaron Siri detailed data from the CDC’s V-Safe reporting system revealing that 800,000 of the system’s 10 million participants, or approximately 7.7 percent, reported needing medical care after COVID injection. “25 percent of those people needed emergency care or were hospitalized, and another 48 percent sought urgent care,” Siri added. “Also, another 25 percent on top of the 7.7 percent reported being unable to work or go to school.”

Another study by a team of American, British, and Canadian researchers, published last December by the in the Journal of Medical Ethics, found that COVID booster mandates for university students – a relatively healthy group at relatively low risk from the virus – do far more harm than good: “per COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented, we anticipate at least 18.5 serious adverse events from mRNA vaccines, including 1.5–4.6 booster-associated myopericarditis cases in males (typically requiring hospitalisation).”

Share











