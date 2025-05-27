CDC no longer recommending COVID shots for healthy pregnant women, children

'Today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC's recommended immunization schedule,' announced HHS Secretary RFK Jr.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are no longer recommending the experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for healthy pregnant women and children.

“Today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC’s recommended immunization schedule,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy announced on X Tuesday.

Finally Someone Said It: @RobertKennedyJr Takes on Big Pharma Over Child COVID Vaccines ‘Healthy Kids & Pregnant Women DON’T Need It’ pic.twitter.com/TxJQsNWhc8 — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) May 27, 2025

“Bottom line: it’s common sense and it’s good science. We are now one step closer to realizing the President of the United States’s promise to Make America Healthy Again,” Kennedy added.

The social media announcement was accompanied by a video featured Kennedy alongside Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

In the video, the trio called the decision a matter of “good science” and criticized the administration of former President Joe Biden for continuing to recommend “booster” shots for healthy children as recently as last year despite a complete lack of any supportive clinical data.

The news comes just days after the FDA said Pfizer and Moderna, two of the largest COVID vaccine manufactures, must expand its warnings to young men aged 16 to 25 about the link between their experimental injections and heart diseases.

The announcement also follows recent Senate testimony from respected OB-GYN Dr. James Thorp who said that “[r]aw data revealed an 82% miscarriage rate in women vaccinated during the first trimester,” a figure that “mirrors the effects of chemical abortion drugs such as RU486.”

