CDC proposes rule continuing tourist vaccine mandate for entering the US

ATLANTA (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) is currently taking public comments on a proposed regulation that would continue to require non-citizen visitors flying into the United States to produce proof of vaccination before being allowed into the country.

Most non-citizen visitors to the U.S. are currently mandated to be COVID-jabbed.

The CDC proposal is meant to implement an October 2021 proclamation from President Joe Biden, which “does not apply to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, lawful permanent residents (LPR), or immigrants,” or to “crew members of airlines or other aircraft operators while they are on official duty status and if they follow industry standard protocols for the prevention of COVID–19.”

READ: US border remains closed to vaccine-free Canadians after Biden admin extends COVID jab mandate

“Noncitizen, nonimmigrants who are fully vaccinated will have to attest that they are fully vaccinated,” the CDC says. “Noncitizen, nonimmigrants who are not fully vaccinated and qualify for an exception will be required to attest that they are excepted from the requirement to present proof of being fully vaccinated and based on the category of the exception, may further be required to attest to other activities.”

“Some noncitizen, nonimmigrants who are not fully vaccinated, as defined by the Amended Vaccination Order, may fall into a category that allows them to be excepted to the requirement,” the summary adds, “if they can present to an airline or aircraft operator that they meet the criteria for that category, such as letters documenting a medical contraindication to receiving a COVID–19 vaccine, documents confirming participation in certain vaccine clinical trials, or U.S. military identification.”

The Biden administration has yet to attempt to mandate COVID vaccines for domestic air travel passengers. The administration has, however, tried to impose other large-scale vaccine mandates on the public (with only limited success), tried to sustain mask mandates for air travelers, and has imposed vaccine mandates on pilots and other airline workers.

Many Americans continue to distrust the COVID shots given the relatively short evaluation and development time they received during their accelerated clinical trials under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, especially in light of COVID’s low risk to Americans without comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, or vitamin deficiency; the shots’ failure to prevent transmission and inferiority to natural immunity from prior infection; and most significantly, fear of adverse side effects.

This March, it was found that 11,289 cases of pericarditis/myocarditis after COVID vaccination were reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database between January 1 and February 25 of this year, which is already 47% of the 24,177 reports for the same submitted in all of 2021. An April study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection alone cannot account for such cases, despite claims to the contrary.

COVID shot defenders claim that VAERS offers an exaggerated view of a vaccine’s potential risks, as anyone can submit a report without vetting it, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention researchers have acknowledged “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

But VAERS is not the only data source indicating cause for concern. LifeSiteNews has reported on the forced release of Pfizer data the company had tried to keep sealed until 2076, including reports of 158,893 serious adverse events after vaccination in dozens of countries around the world from December 1, 2020 to February 28, 2022.

Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) has been similarly alarming, showing that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Between now and September 6, concerned Americans can submit comments on the CDC’s proposed rule by clicking here.

Share











