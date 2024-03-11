CDC releases fully redacted report on COVID jab-linked myocarditis after FOIA request

The document on the MOVING project investigating myocarditis outcomes after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination was completely redacted with the FOIA exemption code (b)(5), which signifies information is 'withheld pursuant to the deliberative process privilege.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has entirely redacted its “long-term study” on myocarditis after COVID-19 injections that was released upon a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request submitted by The Epoch Times.

Excited to dive into a new FOIA on the CDC’s long-term study of myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination. https://t.co/ZZptnE02Zu — Zachary Stieber (@ZackStieber) March 7, 2024



Journalist Zachary Stieber posted to X on Thursday a copy of a document the CDC reportedly sent in response to the FOIA request for information on the CDC’s MOVING project investigating myocarditis outcomes after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.

The study is completely redacted with the FOIA exemption code (b)(5), which signifies that the information is “withheld pursuant to the deliberative process privilege.” In 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that this privilege “protects from disclosure,” under the FOIA, “in-house draft biological opinions that are both pre-decisional and deliberative, even if the drafts (r)eflect an agency’s final position.”

A second document sent by the CDC in response to the FOIA request shows redactions using the same exemption code, with the small unredacted portion showing a “staff training agenda” regarding the MOVING project.

Seeing some confusion about this document: It’s a CDC document sent to us in response to a Freedom of Information Act request and is fully redacted. A second document is mostly redacted: https://t.co/Aw7RiwPmLX The request asked for information about the CDC’s MOVING project.… — Zachary Stieber (@ZackStieber) March 8, 2024



Stieber noted that the CDC has thus far funded a study published by The Lancet on “medium-term outcomes” in individuals with myocarditis after mRNA COVID-19 shots. The survey found that of 249 people with myocarditis after having received the mRNA COVID jabs, 20% reported problems with “performing usual activities,” 30% reported problems with pain, and 46% reported depression.

In January, The Epoch Times reported that it obtained an internal CDC email that revealed the existence of a “draft alert on myocarditis and mRNA vaccines.” While a copy of the alert was attached to the email, it was too heavily redacted to read.

On January 25, Epoch published a follow-up on additional emails between vaccine industry representatives and the CDC Division of Viral Diseases’ Dr. Sara Oliver.

“Wanted to make sure you were aware before anything was made public,” Oliver wrote on May 21, 2021. “You may be aware, but there have been concerns for myocarditis seen in adolescents and young adults after receipt of the mRNA vaccines. Thankfully, the cases appear relatively mild, but there is concern that we need to make providers aware of this issue. CDC is discussing communication options, and we may have more information tomorrow.”

Four days later, she wrote that officials were weighing the “pros and cons of an official HAN,” or CDC Health Alert Network alert, which she thought was likely due to standard procedure but added that “people don’t want to appear alarmist either.”

The health agency was swiftly condemned for hesitating to make public the harmful effects of the COVID shots.

“I can’t even believe that this was even a discussion where they’re like, ‘We don’t want to alarm them,’” drug safety advocate Kim Witczak responded. “We do need to alarm people. We need people to be aware that this is a real potential (problem) that could happen.”

“CDC’s apparent decision to not immediately issue a formal alert to clinicians warning them about the increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in vaccinated individuals is not only inexcusable, it’s malpractice,” said Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, one of Congress’ most vocal critics of the COVID vaccines.

The public health establishment has been overwhelmingly averse to investigating problems with the mRNA-based COVID vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which were developed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative. However, a large body of evidence affirms that they carry significant health risks.

As of February, the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has reported 37,231 deaths, 214,906 hospitalizations, 21,524 heart attacks, and 28,214 myocarditis and pericarditis cases. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection itself cannot fully account for the myocarditis numbers.

CDC researchers have also recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” and VAERS has traditionally vastly underreported total numbers of adverse reactions, as shown by a 2010 report submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) which warned that VAERS caught “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events.”

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), and testicular cancer (369%).

