CDC releases ‘highly concerning’ COVID jab data, meanwhile FDA advisors ‘angry’ with lack of transparency

The CDC analysis shows the number of serious adverse events reported for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is 5.5 times larger than reports for all vaccines given to adults in the US since 2009.

(LifeSiteNews) — Advisors for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are reportedly “angry” that certain data was not revealed to them during the debate on booster shots, meanwhile, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released widely anticipated COVID vaccine safety data which shows “highly concerning” evidence of adverse effects.

On January 11, CNN published an article after interviewing six vaccine advisors from the FDA and CDC who expressed frustration and concern that certain safety data was kept hidden from them last year, during the debate about whether the booster shots were ready to be authorized for use.

The data, which examined how well the updated shots combatted the omicron variant, suggested that the booster shots were not inherently more effective than the initial shots, as they were advertised to be.

While all six advisors told CNN that the data wasn’t compelling enough to have changed their decision to authorize the boosters, they expressed concern that they were not given all available information. One member of an external advisory group said that he was “angry” they didn’t see the data because “decisions that are made for the public have to be made based on all available information.”

“There should always be full transparency,” an FDA advisor said. “These data…are early, but they indicate that we need to look at them and see what their value is.”

The data was reportedly published in July 2022 as a preprint study, and later in a medical journal and FDA documents in September. However, the information was not given directly to the advisors.

“It’s clear that they have not done their job and they have been misrepresenting what’s going on,” Dr. Robert Malone, a strong advocate against the COVID shots, told Steve Bannon in an interview discussing the revealed lack of transparency.

Malone argued that data shows “those that receive these multiple jabs—including the booster—have had this problem that I predicted: immune imprinting and the shifting of immune responses that is making those that receive these products more likely to be hospitalized or die.”

He added that the current issue is now a “pandemic of the vaccinated, not the unvaccinated, consequent to the repeated inoculations,” saying that the CNN article is a sign the medical establishment is “starting to come to terms with that.”

‘Highly concerning’ safety data from the CDC

Meanwhile, the CDC recently released safety data collected by VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) following Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests submitted by a reporter at the Epoch Times. The “safety signal analysis based on reports from December 14, 2020-July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines” and showed “highly concerning” adverse effects.

Dr. Josh Guetzkow wrote an article on January 11 for Global Research, describing the recently uncovered data as showing “clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults.”

Among adults over the age of 18, VAERS found “770 different types of adverse events…of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis.”

“The CDC analysis shows that the number of serious adverse events reported in less than two years for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is 5.5 times larger than all serious reports for vaccines given to adults in the US since 2009.”

Guetzkow also points out that “twice as many mRNA COVID-19 vaccine reports were classified as serious compared to all other vaccines given to adults (11% vs. 5.5%),” which “meets the CDC definition of a safety signal.”

The data shows 96 safety signals for vaccinated children between the ages of 12 and 17. Some of the adverse effects include heart inflammation, high blood pressure, menstrual issues, pulmonary embolism, and cardiac arrhythmias. 66 safety signals were identified for 5 to 11-year-olds. According to the data, younger children also experience heart inflammation and menstrual issues along with appendicitis and “vaccine breakthrough infection.”

“The safety signals cannot be dismissed as due to ‘stimulated,’ exaggerated, fraudulent or otherwise artificially inflated reporting, nor can they be dismissed due to the huge number of COVID vaccines administered,” Guetzkow wrote. “There are several reasons why, but the simplest one is this: the safety signal analysis does not depend on the number of reports, but whether or not some AEs are reported at a higher rate for these vaccines than for other non-COVID vaccines.”

Data highlighting the risks of taking the shots has failed to appear in mainstream media throughout the pandemic. However, some have spoken out against the false narrative, particularly medical professionals who highlight basic scientific realities. Various studies have been released during and after the so-called pandemic which show an alarming number of negative side effects among those who have received the vaccines.

Recently, poll results showed that 34% of American adults who were vaccinated had minor adverse effects and 7% reported major negative impacts.

Additionally, Malone has consistently argued that the shots pose serious long-term health risks for young people, as previously published by LifeSiteNews.

