CDC study will look for links between childhood vaccines and autism

The Centers for Disease Control, with its new leadership, plans to study potential connections between vaccines, including the measles, mumps and rubella shot, and autism.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is planning an extensive study into potential connections between vaccines and autism.

Two sources told Reuters about the plans, the media outlet announced last week. The move follows the change in health agency leadership stemming from Trump’s second administration, although it has not been confirmed whether U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has authority over the CDC, inspired the move.

President Donald Trump told NBC’s Meet the Press in December that Kennedy would look into potential links between childhood vaccines and autism after he took office for a second term. “Certain vaccines are incredible. But maybe some aren’t, and if they aren’t, we have to find out,” Trump said at the time.

“When you talk about autism, and you look at the amount we have today versus 20 or 25 years ago, it’s pretty scary,” he added.

​​RFK Jr. is known for vehemently opposing vaccines, a stance he adopted after the mothers of vaccine-injured children implored him to look into the research linking thimerosal to neurological injuries, including autism.

He went on to found Children’s Health Defense, an organization with the stated mission of “ending childhood health epidemics by eliminating toxic exposure,” largely through vaccines.

Kennedy has before stressed that “not one of the 72 vaccines mandated for children has ever been safety tested in pre-licensing, placebo-controlled trials,” something even Dr. Anthony Fauci recently admitted.

RFK Jr. discussed in October how lucrative government-mandated children’s vaccines have been for the pharmaceutical industry, noting that the vast number of negative side effects from untested vaccines are even more obscene than the huge profits hoarded by Big Pharma.

“Neurological diseases” have “exploded,” he said. “ADHD, sleep disorders, language delays, ASD, autism, Tourette’s syndrome, ticks, narcolepsy. These are all things that I never heard of,” Kennedy said. “Autism went from one in 10,000 in my generation according to CDC data to one in every 34 kids today.”

The CDC website currently claims that “Vaccines do not cause autism,” despite evidence that the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine in particular is linked to autism in children.

The 2016 movie “Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe” tells the story of CDC whistleblower Dr. William Thompson, who revealed how the CDC allegedly destroyed evidence that shows the link between the MMR vaccine and autism in children.

Thompson has claimed that he and his co-authors intentionally omitted data from a 2004 study that shows a significant correlation between the MMR vaccine and autism in African American children.

In 2014, Thompson had a series of phone calls with Dr. Brian Hooker, a biologist and former university professor who is currently the senior director of science and research at Children’s Health Defense, the environmental and vaccine safety advocacy group founded by RFK Jr.

Thompson suggested that Hooker request the data from the CDC’s 2004 MMR-autism study through a so-called “citizen’s request.” After Hooker had analyzed the data, he saw a significant correlation between the MMR vaccine and autism in black children, prompting him to publish his findings.

In one phone call with Hooker, Thompson said that data showed that the earlier children receive the MMR shot, the higher the likelihood is of developing autism.

Many scientists try to explain this sharp increase by citing improved diagnostics and the broadening of the criteria for Autism Spectrum Disorder as the main reasons for the rise in cases from the 1970s to the early 2000s. However, the incidence has continued to rise between 2000 and 2020, so something has caused this concerning development.

While the “scientific community” has not been able to show which environmental factors may increase the risk of autism in children, scientists cited by the mainstream media always insist that vaccines certainly have nothing to do with it because many studies investigating the issue have not been able to show a significant correlation between vaccines and autism.

However, there seem to be thousands of cases of parents who tell a similar story about their children developing symptoms of autism after receiving their childhood vaccines. The movie Vaxxed tells the story of Polly and Jonathan Tommey, whose son developed severe autism symptoms shortly after receiving the MMR vaccine. Polly Tommey told her story on a TV show in the U.K. She received thousands of messages from parents whose children experienced the exact same symptoms after a childhood vaccine: high-pitched screams, diarrhea, constant banging of the head against the wall or floor, and a loss of cognitive and motoric abilities, among others.

In addition to these personal anecdotes, there have been court cases where families were awarded compensation because their child developed autism shortly after receiving the MMR vaccine. In 2012, a court in Italy granted a family €174,000 “after the Italian Health Ministry conceded the MMR vaccine caused autism in their nine-year-old son Valentino,” the Independent reported.

Furthermore, several studies do purport to show a link between children with autism and the reception of childhood vaccines (a list of some of them can be found in the description box of the Vaxxed movie here). However, these studies are frequently discredited or ignored by government health agencies and the scientific establishment.

Share











