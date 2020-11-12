CDC to track coronavirus vaccine recipients through smartphone app, daily text messages

November 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) plans to track coronavirus vaccine recipients through a smartphone app and send them daily text messages the week after they’re injected. The CDC will then contact them “weekly for six weeks,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

In an effort to get COVID-19 vaccines to the public as quickly as possible, the U.S. Government and drug companies are planning to replace some testing safeguards with tracking measures in which vaccine recipients report any serious side effects.

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced earlier this week that its coronavirus vaccine – which consists of two shots three weeks apart – is “90% effective in preventing COVID-19.” The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to grant that vaccine emergency use authorization “within weeks,” according to Business Insider.

According to the Wall Street Journal:

The [CDC’s coronavirus monitoring] measures include surveys tracked through a smartphone app developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and special monitoring for groups including pregnant women and the elderly, according to health officials and company executives involved in the plans. The CDC plans to send daily texts to people who get vaccinated, steering them to web surveys to self-report chills and other potential symptoms following vaccination. The smartphone-based system, V-SAFE, will send the surveys to anyone vaccinated who provides contact information.

After any vaccines are cleared for widespread use, those who took part in the clinical trials will continue to be monitored along with those new to the program. V-SAFE is apparently meant to make up for the lack of clinical trials that need to be conducted over a period of time in order to ensure both the efficacy and safety of any vaccine.

Critics warn measures like tracking apps are a stepping-stone toward greater surveillance of individuals by their governments.

Former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States Carlo Maria Viganò warned President Donald Trump in an October 25 letter about the “Great Reset,” a global plan to impose coercive measures in order to subdue all of humanity. In that letter, Viganò explained the role of widespread COVID-19 vaccination within that plan:

Beyond the enormous economic interests that motivate the promoters of the Great Reset, the imposition of the vaccination will be accompanied by the requirement of a health passport and a digital ID, with the consequent contact tracing of the population of the entire world. Those who do not accept these measures will be confined in detention camps or placed under house arrest, and all their assets will be confiscated.

Viganò points out that the World Economic Forum is behind the Great Reset, and the group already has backed programs that advance “mass digital identification and COVID-19 vaccination,” as LifeSiteNews reported:

Since July, the Forum has worked to develop digital health passes used to verify the coronavirus test status of travelers. This project, called Common Pass, was launched in collaboration with representatives from 37 governments and ultimately seeks to provide “a standard global model” for COVID-19 passes. ID2020 promotes COVID-19 passes, like the WEF, and aspires “to enable access to digital identity for every person on the planet,” with vaccination as a potential “entry point.” The group was founded, in part, through the World Economic Forum and counts WEF as an early supporter.

A British version of the COVID-19 app has been available since September 4. An article in the Independent explains how to obtain the app and what happens when someone starts using it:

As it works in the background, the app will be listening out for contact-tracing alerts. If your phone detects that it was in contact with a phone owned by somebody who has tested positive for coronavirus, it will give you an alert that will also include official advice about what you should do. You can also use the app in more active ways, if you think you might have been exposed to covid-19. The app lets you report symptoms, book a test, and provides a self-isolation countdown that will alert you when the period is over. It is possible to switch off the contact-tracing part of the app through a toggle at the bottom of the screen. Official guidance recommends that this is done in limited situations where those contacts might not actually be spreading the disease – but the option is available at any time, and so can theoretically be used if you ever want to switch it off for any other reason.

