Cdl. Burke out of hospital, continues COVID recovery near family

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Raymond Burke has left the hospital and his health is slowly improving following a stay at an Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19, he wrote in a letter Saturday.

The letter is the second update provided by the cardinal since he was released from the ICU last month and the first one since leaving the hospital.

Burke expressed his gratitude to the faithful for their prayers and to the saints for their intercession. “In thanking you, I thank, above all, Our Lord, who, in answer to your prayers, has preserved me in life,” he wrote. “I thank, too, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and all the Saints through whose intercession you have offered and are offering prayers for me.”

Calls for prayers were issued last month when Burke was admitted to hospital and placed on a ventilator after having contracted COVID-19. The cardinal’s condition soon improved, and he wrote a first letter of gratitude at the end of August announcing that he was no longer in the ICU and thanking the faithful for their prayers. At the time, Burke wrote he would be able to provide “only occasional updates when there [was] something significant to share.”

In Saturday’s update, Burke announced he had left the hospital on September 3 “to take up residence in a house near to where the closest members of [his] family live.” He has begun a long rehabilitation program and is being assisted by his priest secretary.

The cardinal described his progress as “steady but slow,” and said he is currently focused on “regaining certain fundamental physical skills needed for [his] daily living, and overcoming a general fatigue and difficulty in breathing, which are typical for those who have suffered the contagion of the Covid-19 virus.”

Burke expects it could still be several more weeks until he is able to return to his normal activities.

The former prefect of the Vatican’s highest court believes he was preserved in life for “some work which [God] wishes [him] to carry out.”

He concluded by asking for more prayers for himself, the Church, and the world: “Please continue to pray for my full recovery. For my part, each day I offer my prayers and sufferings for your many intentions. Let us all pray and offer sacrifices for the world and the Church, which are beset with so much confusion and error to the great and even mortal harm of many souls.”

Ever since his hospitalization, Burke has come under fire for his views on the abortion- tainted vaccines and the vaccine mandates, both of which he opposes. Less than two weeks ago, Pope Francis himself engaged in thinly veiled criticism of Burke in a comment he made a board the papal plane, apparently alluding to Burke’s sickness by calling it one of the “ironies of life.”

Full letter published by Cardinal Raymond Burke

Letter to Those Who are Praying for Me

25 September 2021

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

Thanking you once again, with all my heart, for your faithful and generous prayers for the recovery of my health, I write to update you on the progress of my rehabilitation. In thanking you, I thank, above all, Our Lord, who, in answer to your prayers, has preserved me in life. I thank, too, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and all the Saints through whose intercession you have offered and are offering prayers for me.

On September 3rd last, I left the hospital to take up residence in a house near to where the closest members of my family live. The house is well adapted for the rehabilitation program which I am following. My priest secretary has now come from Rome to stay with me to assist me with my program of rehabilitation. He is also helping me to respond to correspondence and to deal with the many schedule changes necessitated by the time I was in the hospital and now by the several weeks which I will need to recover as fully as possible from the illness.

Although I am making steady progress, it is slow. The doctors and therapists who direct the program of rehabilitation assure me that it is necessarily so and that I am doing well. For my part, I am trying to grow in patience. My principal challenges, at the present, are regaining certain fundamental physical skills needed for my daily living, and overcoming a general fatigue and difficulty in breathing, which are typical for those who have suffered the contagion of the Covid-19 virus. I cannot predict when I will be able to return to my normal activities. Seemingly, it will be several more weeks.

I regret that I am unable to respond to your communications individually, since I must concentrate my limited energy on regaining my forces. For that reason, too, I must limit the number of telephone calls and personal visits which I receive. I am deeply grateful for your understanding.

Our Lord has preserved me in life for some work which He wishes me to carry out, with the help of His grace, for love of Him and of His Mystical Body, the Church. I am determined to use the present time of rehabilitation in the best manner possible, so that I will be prepared to carry out His work. Throughout the time in the hospital and now, I continue to place myself into the care of Our Blessed Mother, so that my heart, one with her Immaculate Heart, may rest always securely in Our Lord’s Most Sacred Heart. As a spiritual father in the Church, I have counted heavily upon the help of Saint Joseph, whose Most Pure Heart embraced the Heart of Mary, his true spouse, and of Jesus, her Divine Son confided to his fatherly care.

Please continue to pray for my full recovery. For my part, each day I offer my prayers and sufferings for your many intentions. Let us all pray and offer sacrifices for the world and the Church, which are beset with so much confusion and error to the great and even mortal harm of many souls.

Asking God to bless you, your homes, and all your labors, I remain

Yours in the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary,

and in the Purest Heart of Saint Joseph,

Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke

