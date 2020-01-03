Cdl Burke: Vatican’s global pact for ‘new humanism’ promotes one-world gov’t, opposes Christ’s Kingship

NewsCatholic Church

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin, January 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Cardinal Raymond Burke is calling on faithful Catholics to “stand up and give witness to the truth” of Jesus Christ’s Kingship in the face of the rise of Islam as well as the Vatican’s push for a "global pact" that will, in the words of Pope Francis, “create a new humanism.”

The cardinal, who is the patron of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta and Prefect Emeritus of the Vatican's highest court (known as the Apostolic Signatura), was asked by The Wanderer in a wide-ranging interview published Dec. 26 to comment on Pope Francis hosting an event at the Vatican in May 2020 with the theme “Reinventing the Global Educational Alliance.”

The Wanderer asked the following question: “In launching the initiative, the Holy Father said: ‘A global educational pact is needed to educate us in universal solidarity and a new humanism.’ What is the impetus behind this meeting and what is likely to be accomplished? It sounds like an event to promote a one-world government.”

Burke replied: “It is. All of these things are connected. With the spread of Islam, especially in Europe but also in the United States, there is an effort to dull people’s consciousness about the Kingship of Our Lord Jesus Christ as it is proclaimed in the Gospel. This is an area where the faithful must especially stand up and give witness to the truth.”

“It is my understanding that there are other initiatives that are attempting to teach the Abu Dhabi document in schools. This is troubling. It is similar to what happened in the whole area of sex education in recent generations,” he added.

It was in September that Pope Francis announced he will be hosting in 2020 an initiative for a “global pact” to “create a new humanism.”

According to a Vatican statement issued at that time, the Pope invited representatives of the main religions, international organizations and various humanitarian institutions, as well as key figures from the world of politics, economics and academia, and prominent athletes, scientists and sociologists to sign a “Global Pact on Education” so as to “hand on to younger generations a united and fraternal common home.”

“This,” said the Pope in a video message to launch the initiative, “will result in men and women who are open, responsible, prepared to listen, dialogue and reflect with others, and capable of weaving relationships with families, between generations, and with civil society, and thus to create a new humanism.”

Quoting one of Hillary Clinton’s favorite sayings, “It takes a village to raise a child,” Pope Francis asserted the need to create an “educational village,” in which “all people, according to their respective roles, share the task of forming a network of open, human relationships.”

The Pope continued in his message that in order to reach these “global objectives,” as an “educating village” we must “have the courage to place the human person at the center.”

Commenting on this, Mother Miriam, foundress of the religious community Daughters of Mary, Mother of Israel's Hope, said on her Sept. 16, 2019, podcast that such an educational village would “once and for all destroy the family and the human race.”

“The Pope said that in order to reach these global objectives as an educating village, we must ‘have the courage to place the human person at the centre.’ Isn't that what is wrong with our world today? Instead of placing Christ at the centre, we place man at the center,” she said.

“Some of these words sound very nice. And the demon appears as an ‘angel of light.’ Am I saying the Pope is demonic? No. I’m saying what he’s proposing is demonic,” she added elsewhere in her podcast.

It was also during the Pope’s announcement of the “global pact” that he referenced the “Document on Human Fraternity and World Peace for Living Together” which he signed with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in Abu Dhabi in February, 2019. The Abu Dhabi document caused controversy for stating, among other things, that the “diversity of religions” is “willed by God.”

In his interview with The Wanderer, Cardinal Burke criticized the notion of a one-world government.

“The idea of a one-world government is fundamentally the same phenomenon that was displayed by the builders of the Tower of Babel who presumed to exercise the power of God on earth to unite heaven with earth, which is simply incorrect,” he said.

“What we truly need is a religious conversion, in other words, a strong teaching and practice of faith in God and obedience to the order with which He has created us,” he added.