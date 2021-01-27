Cdl. Cupich pushes ‘moral obligation’ of taking abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccine

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

CHICAGO, January 27, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago called it a “moral obligation” to get vaccinated, without taking into account the moral questions of using vaccines that have some connection to abortion at various stages of development, including testing.

In yesterday’s tweet, Cupich “encourage[d] everyone, when your time comes and you are invited to get vaccinated, to do so.”

“As [Pope Francis] has said, we need to do it for the common good; we have a moral obligation to our neighbors, co-workers, friends and family,” argued the archbishop of Chicago, who was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016.

Cupich referenced Pope Francis’ comments on taking the vaccine, despite the fact that current COVID-19 vaccines to some extent rely on abortion to be produced, thanking the Holy Father for offering “clear moral guidance” on the issue.

The Pope had previously stated in an interview with Italy’s TG5 that he believes “morally everyone must take the vaccine,” and taking the vaccine “is the moral choice because it is about your life but also the lives of others.”

Dodging the moral issue of abortion in relation to the vaccine, the Pope asked, “If the doctors are presenting this to you as a thing that will go well and doesn’t have any special dangers, why not take it?”

On December 23, 2020, the day that Cupich received his shot, the Archdiocese of Chicago stated in a press release that it intends to promulgate material “on the importance of being vaccinated” as well as “the continued importance of adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines: wearing a mask, maintaining six feet of social distance from others … until everyone is vaccinated.”

As things stand, the two available COVID-19 vaccines, produced by pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer, are closely connected to abortion, using the HEK-293 cell line in the development and testing of their vaccines.

A group of prominent bishops, including Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, penned a joint letter in December last year, outlining that it’s morally illicit to take vaccines associated with abortion. The bishops emphasized that “[a]ny link to the abortion process, even the most remote and implicit, will cast a shadow over the Church’s duty to bear unwavering witness to the truth that abortion must be utterly rejected.”

Concerning grave circumstances, an oft-raised objection to people not willing to take the vaccine because of their connection to abortion, the bishops resolutely state that the “ends cannot justify the means.”

Bishop Athanasius Schneider also spoke with LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen to discuss why, despite the instruction of the Pope and prelates like Cupich, Christians must never take an abortion-tainted COVID vaccine.

“[B]ecause of the gravity of the abortion, of the exceptional character of the abortion, of the incomparable evil, and the current situation of an ever daily growing industry of killing unborn children … even to use cells of aborted children for testing, it’s already immoral,” the bishop explained.