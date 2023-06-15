Cdl. Cupich to celebrate Mass for pro-LGBT group that dissents from Church teaching

The Chicago cardinal has long been a supporter of homosexuals in the Church and has defied its teachings on offering Holy Communion to those living in illicit unions.

CHICAGO (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Blase Cupich will offer Mass on Sunday for a LGBT group called the Archdiocesan Gay and Lesbian Outreach (AGLO) for their “35th anniversary” within the Archdiocese of Chicago.

The Mass will take place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Lakeview. AGLO was formed in 1988 by liberal Cardinal Joseph Bernardin. According to the group’s website, it was preceded by a pro-homosexual group openly dissenting from the Church’s moral teachings. That dissent has not disappeared.

AGLO’s website states, “Though AGLO Chicago has celebrated over 25 years of community, it was not born easily; it was the product of anguish, compromise, and a devoted effort at inclusion. It arose in place of Dignity/Chicago, 15 years after that first semi-official organization for LGBT Catholic Chicagoans was formed.”

“In response to the Vatican’s 1986 publication, ‘The Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons,’ the Archdiocese denied the use of church facilities to all who were not in full communion with Catholic teaching, which left Dignity/Chicago seeking a new home within the community. This document, while affirming the dignity of all people, also directed bishops to withdraw support from groups actively contradicting Church teachings on homosexuality.”

Although the group presents itself as Catholic, has the blessing of the cardinal, and is approved as a diocesan ministry, AGLO still openly dissents from the Church’s teachings on the sinfulness of homosexuality, promoting the inclusion, diversity, and celebration of LGBT lifestyles, ideology, and events. Its latest bulletin promotes Pride Month, Chicago’s Pride Parade, and an upcoming “conversation with Fr. James Martin” event on the acceptance of LGBT persons and lifestyles in the Catholic Church.

The June 11 bulletin reads, “The 52nd annual Chicago Pride Parade steps off at noon on Sunday, June 25, 2023, from Montrose and Broadway in the Uptown neighborhood. From there, the parade treks south through the Uptown and Lakeview East — even passing Our Lady of Mt. Carmel on Belmont — ending near the intersection of Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road in Lincoln Park. Please join us at 7:00 PM for our Sunday Mass after the Parade. There is no better way to conclude the day than giving thanks by celebrating the liturgy.”

The bulletin also announces, “All are invited to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month with trivia about LGBTQ+ history, pop culture, OSP history, and more!”

Cardinal Cupich has long been known to promote the LGBT agenda. At the 2015 Synod on the Family, Cupich outlined how same-sex couples and the divorced and remarried could receive Holy Communion in accordance with their “consciences.”

In June 2021, a homosexual couple gave a “Gospel reflection” at Mass on Sunday at Old St. Pat’s in the Archdiocese of Chicago. In August 2021, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a non-Catholic and active lesbian, received Holy Communion at a funeral Mass celebrated by the cardinal.

Cupich has been one of the biggest supporters of pro-gay priest Fr. James Martin. After several of Fr. Martin’s speaking appearances were canceled in 2018 due to his radical views, Cardinal Cupich invited Martin to speak at the prestigious Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. In 2017, Cupich praised Jesuit Fr. James Martin for being what he called the “foremost evangelizer” of young people in the Church today.

The Jesuit priest has called for the Church to change its language about homosexuality, especially as it’s found in the Catechism of the Catholic Church. He has expressed his hope that in the near future same-sex couples will be able to “kiss” during the sign of peace at Mass. He has said that some saints in heaven are “probably gay.” He has dismissed Catholic teaching, saying God made homosexuals “who they are.” Despite his open dissent from Catholic moral teaching on sexuality, the Jesuit priest has been praised for his pro-LGBT Outreach “ministry” by Pope Francis.

This month, Martin blasphemously compared celebrating Pride Month with Catholic devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, comments that earned severe condemnation from Bishop Joesph Strickland of Tyler, Texas.

Other bishops have also taken a stand against celebrating LGBT “Pride” within the Church. A so-called “Pride Mass” to celebrate “LGBTQ” lifestyles planned at a Pittsburgh Catholic university was called off after the local bishop publicly denounced the event and asked for its cancellation.

However, the LGBT Mass in Chicago takes place as a Washington, D.C. church also hosted an LGBT Mass that Joe Biden attends. Holy Trinity, a Jesuit-run parish, held its third annual “LGBTQIA+ Pride Mass” on Wednesday, June 14. A Rosary rally was held outside before the blasphemous Mass in reparation.

A 31-year-old graduate student who has same-sex attraction had emailed Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the Archbishop of Washington, D.C., calling on him to stop the “Pride Mass” from taking place, but the request had no effect. Gregory, like Cupich and Martin, is an outspoken supporter of LGBT normalization in the Church.

Catholic Church clearly opposes homosexual relationships

The Catholic Church, however, is clear on the issue of homosexual relationships and activity.

“Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered,’” the Catechism of the Catholic Church (2357) states. “They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 2021 rejected the idea of “blessing” couples in same-sex unions. The Congregation stated that it is “not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage (i.e., outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to the transmission of life), as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex.”

In March, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) published an instruction forbidding so-called “gender transition” surgeries and drugs as contrary to the natural order inherent in the human body and intended by God as Creator. The bishops identified such surgeries as mutilations of healthy sexual organs and the whole “trans ideology” as based upon a dualism that separates the body and the human person.

Contact information for Cardinal Cupich:

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich

Archbishop of Chicago

PO Box 1979

Chicago, IL 60690-1979

Tel: 312.534.8230

Fax: 312.534.6379

