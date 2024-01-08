Cdl. Fernández’s book on orgasms contains disturbing chapter about teen girl’s erotic fantasy with Christ

'I am going to try to describe, in my poor words, an experience of love, a passionate encounter with Jesus, told to me by a sixteen year old teenager,' Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández wrote in his recently rediscovered 1998 book on orgasms.

WARNING: The article contains disturbing material.

(LifeSiteNews) — Chapter 6 of Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández’s recently resurfaced 1998 book on orgasms titled “Mystical Passion: Spirituality and Sensuality,” relays a disturbing story involving a 16-year-old girl and her “passionate encounter” with Christ, apparently told by the girl to Fernández.

“I am going to try to describe, in my poor words, an experience of love, a passionate encounter with Jesus, told to me by a sixteen-year-old teenager,” reads chapter 6 of the recently rediscovered book of which LifeSite received a copy of the text.

Relaying the supposed words of the girl, Fernández writes, “And if you are the most beautiful, Jesus, why not contemplate you, why not admire you, why not enjoy you? I see you walking by the lake, always young, always healthy. I see you bathing in the sea, letting the drops have the privilege of touching you. I see you on the shore, lying on the sand, and it’s as if something infinite is translucent in your pores. It is a human skin, but beautiful like no other.”

“Let me caress your skin, Jesus, slowly, with all the capacity for love that this little creature has. Because you, more than anyone else, Jesus, know how to let yourself be loved. Your skin does not need caresses, it does not need my love, because your heart is fully satiated with glory and divine love; but you allow the creatures to love you and you enjoy their love, just as you allowed them to hate you when they were nailing you to the cross,” Fernández related.

Continuing, Fernández quotes the alleged girl as having admired Christ’s lips and of her being allowed to “kiss them softly.” Fernández relays a similar anecdote about the girl’s supposed admiration of Christ’s “delicate legs, which seem to me perfectly sculpted columns, full of strength and vitality.”

Of the legs, Fernández continues, “I caress them, I kiss them, I contemplate how they rest on Mary’s legs and fall back serenely.”

The chapter ends with Fernández quoting the girl as having come to a realization, somehow linked to the erotic fantasy, about Christ’s love for her and the love she has for Christ: “I love you always in the people I feel mine and in those I prefer to bury, in the places I love and in those that frighten me, in my most precious moments and in the darkest hours. Whenever you want, wherever you want, however you want; because you are always new, always different, always new. I love you, I love you … ”

The rediscovery of the 25-year-old book, which occurred early Monday, has caused a firestorm among Catholics, many of whom see the work as blasphemous and perverted.

In addition to chapter 6, chapters 7, 8, and 9 in particular have been selected as containing notably offensive material and are respectively entitled: “Male and female orgasms,” “The road to orgasm,” and “GOD in the couple’s orgasm.”

Responding to the text, former nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò called on the Swiss Guards to “arrest these heretical perverts.”

“The blasphemous sewer regurgitations of Tucho’s repulsive pamphlet show such a level of perversion and alienation to the Faith as to demand the expulsion manu militari of the Argentinean and his accomplices,” he wrote.

“The Swiss Guards have sworn to defend the See of Peter, not the one who is systematically demolishing it. Let them therefore be faithful to their oath and arrest these heretical perverts!”

Italian news blog Messa in Latino described the text as “truly outrageous and apparently blasphemous,” and The Spectator’s Damian Thompson suggested it marked “the final crisis of this pontificate.”

