Cdl. McElroy invokes synodal ‘process’ to push LGBT agenda during university address

'It is clear that the church in the US must transform its outreach to LGBT+ persons if it seeks to be a truly welcoming presence in the world,' Cardinal Robert McElroy said.

SAN DIEGO (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego has again invoked the “process of renewal” of the Synod on Synodality to justify greater inclusion in the Catholic Church of those who live homosexual lifestyles.

Speaking on January 28 at the closing plenary session of a two-day conference titled “Re-Imagining the World: Saint Francis and Pope Francis,” hosted by the Franciscan School of Theology at the ardently pro-LGBT University of San Diego, McElroy said: “Pope Francis has called the whole of the church to a profound process of renewal through a synodal process that seeks to touch and transform every element of our ecclesial life and our outreach to the world.”

McElroy argued that the Synod on Synodality was about “an ongoing process of reform and renewal that constantly enhances ecclesial life from the parish to the diocese to the world church.” He noted that the desired outcome of the multi-year synod goes “far beyond the issuance of new documents” or merely a “moment of change.”

Indeed, McElroy revealed the extent of change which he favors in the Church in a public essay published by the pro-LGBT, Jesuit-run America Magazine, in which he called for the admittance of those who are actively homosexual to the reception of Holy Communion.

Within the essay the cardinal declared that the distinction between inclination and act was neither morally helpful nor pastorally sensitive – a position that either makes mere inclinations to be actual sins or denies the sinfulness of acts explicitly contrary to the revealed law of God and the natural moral law.

Advocating for the latter through the admittance of active homosexuals to the reception of the Eucharist, McElroy also took a swipe at the whole of the Church’s teaching on sexual morality, criticizing the definitive and constant moral doctrine of the Church that all sexual sins are grave matter in their very object.

READ: Cdl. McElroy again spreads confusion about mortal sin and Communion

In his university remarks, while not as explicit as his published rejection of Catholic sexual morality, McElroy veiled his denial of the same revealed truths under the guise of “welcome” and the pastoral need for the Church to “transform its outreach to LGBT+ persons” in order to be effective in engaging modern society.

“We believe we are approaching a real crisis in how to minister to the LGBT+ community,” the cardinal claimed. “It is clear that the church in the U.S. must transform its outreach to LGBT+ persons if it seeks to be a truly welcoming presence in the world.”

“We all tend to become set in our ways in a manner that limits our ability to authentically grow as disciples of Jesus Christ,” the cardinal continued. “Synodality calls us to overcome our complacency and remain actively engaged in the process of lifelong change that lies at the heart of discipleship for us as individuals and as participants in the life of the Church.”

The cardinal’s unashamed and heretical rejection of clearly defined Catholic moral teaching on sexuality earned him a public rebuke from the Archbishop of Denver, Samuel Aquila, who published a letter in response to McElroy’s attack on the faith. Aquila took issue with the cardinal’s politically correct posture of “inclusion” and “welcome” in justification of accepting homosexual acts and other sexual perversions as morally legitimate.

READ: Denver archbishop refutes Cdl. McElroy’s call for ‘radical inclusion’ of homosexuals, adulterers

“Inclusiveness does not and cannot mean that we remain in our sins,” Aquila declared. The archbishop said that Jesus’ call to the woman caught in adultery to “sin no more” “is the same call Jesus makes to each of us. We are included in his company, but we are also called to turn from sin.”

“The Church needs the courage, and love, to be clear in inviting people to leave their sin,” Aquila insisted. “What Jesus offers is better than what the world offers the person in sin, and his grace and power is sufficient to free anyone from the slavery to sin.”

Slamming prelates such as McElroy, who attempt to utilize the “inclusion” of all persons while ignoring (or denying) the call to repent from sin, Aquila remarked, “Those Christian communities who have tried inclusion to the exclusion of sin only divide more and their pews are still empty.”

