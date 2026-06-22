Cdl. McElroy praises Vatican downplaying of homosexual sin during James Martin’s conference

McElroy failed to mention the Church's teaching on same-sex 'marriage' and accused the Church of 'frequently wounding' the so-called 'LGBT community.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Robert McElroy lauded Pope Leo XIV’s downplaying of sexual sin and the Synod on Synodality’s final report on “doctrinal, pastoral and ethical questions” which falsely suggested that homosexual relationships may not be sinful.

The notoriously heterodox archbishop of Washington, D.C.’s remarks came during a homily at a Mass for Father James Martin’s pro-LGBT Outreach Conference at the Jesuit-run Georgetown University.

During his June 20 homily, McElroy failed to mention the Church’s teaching on same-sex “marriage” and accused the Church of “frequently wounding” the so-called “LGBT community” through “judgmentalism and exclusion.”

The prelate expressed hope for the future of Catholics who identify as “LGBT,” based on Pope Leo’s April remarks that the Church’s moral focus shouldn’t be so concerned with sexuality but on supposed “greater and more important issues” — such as justice, equality between men and women, and freedom of religion.

To that end, McElroy also cited a Synod report, published in May, which scandalously endorsed testimony without qualification that “sin, at its root, does not consist in the (same-sex) couple relationship” but in “a lack of faith in a God who desires our fulfillment.”

“When Pope Leo points to the comparative importance of economic justice, war and peace, immigration and racism as key elements of the Christian moral life, he is rejecting this false reductionism that concentrates moral obligations within the sexual realm,” he added.

The cardinal then turned to the Synod report, which he said applies the “pastoral theology of Pope Francis in an integrated way with Catholic teaching and practice.”

This story is developing…

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