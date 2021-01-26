Cdl. Müller: Biden administration leads campaign ‘to de-Christianize Western culture’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith Cardinal Gerhard Müller has warned that the United States government under President Joe Biden, “with its concentrated political, media and economic power, is at the forefront of the most subtly brutal campaign in the last 100 years to de-Christianize Western culture.”

In an interview with German-speaking Catholic news website kath.net released earlier today, Müller said there are “good Catholics up to the highest levels in the Vatican” that “downplay the lives of millions of children who will now fall victim to the globally organized abortion campaign under the euphemism of ‘right to reproductive health’ by pointing to Trump’s character flaws.”

The cardinal explained that a confrere had said he shouldn’t reduce everything to abortion. “After all, he said, Trump’s ouster had averted the much greater danger that this madman would have pressed the nuclear button,” Müller recounted, before explaining that in his opinion, “individual and social ethics take precedence over politics. The line is crossed where faith and morality are offset against political calculations. I cannot support a pro-abortion politician because he builds social housing, and because of the relative good I would have to accept the absolute evil.”

Müller explained the Church’s teaching on abortion by referring to the Second Vatican Council’s pastoral constitution Gaudium et Spes, which stated in 1965, “For God, the Lord of life, has conferred on men the surpassing ministry of safeguarding life in a manner which is worthy of man. Therefore from the moment of its conception life must be guarded with the greatest care while abortion and infanticide are unspeakable crimes.”

Accordingly, “something intrinsically evil” cannot “be allowed, approved and encouraged in public life” by so-called Catholic politicians, while faith is regarded as merely a private matter.

“In concrete practical action, Christians in a parliament or government may not always succeed in enforcing the natural moral law in all points,” the German cardinal and former bishop of Regensburg conceded. “But they must never participate, actively or passively, in evil. At the very least, they must protest against it and — as far as they can — resist it, even if they are discriminated against for doing so.”

Müller pointed out that anybody who “as a Christian positions himself against the mainstream of LGBT propaganda, abortion, legalized drug use, the dissolution of male or female sexuality, is known to be insulted as ‘far-right’ or even as a ‘Nazi,’ even though it was precisely the National Socialists with their biologistic and social Darwinist ideology who were the most open contradiction to the Christian image of man.”

In the first few days of his presidency, Biden has already undone some of former President Donald Trump’s socially conservative policies. Specifically, Biden signed an executive order allowing gender-confused men to participate in women’s sports, and use women’s restrooms and locker rooms.

The official White House website also features a contact form where citizens can choose their preferred pronouns, in a nod to gender ideology.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

On Friday, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated the 48th anniversary of the infamous Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which imposed abortion on demand on all 50 states, by issuing a joint statement.

“We are deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care — including reproductive health care — regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status,” they stated.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe,” the statement continued. “We are also committed to ensuring that we work to eliminate maternal and infant health disparities, increase access to contraception, and support families economically so that all parents can raise their families with dignity. This commitment extends to our critical work on health outcomes around the world.”

The issue of abortion came up during the first White House press briefing on inauguration day, when press secretary Jen Psaki said, “I think we’ll have more to say on the Mexico City Policy in the coming days. But I will just take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic and somebody who attends church regularly. He started his day attending church with his family this morning. But I don’t have anything more for you on that.”

Already during his campaign, Biden had announced his intention to rescind the Mexico City Policy which blocks federal funding for NGOs that provide or support abortions.

While some bishops in the United States, led by the president of the bishops’ conference, Archbishop José Gomez, have indicated their opposition to Biden’s position on many issues, others have criticized that statement— most prominently Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago.

Müller, however, emphasized that a “bishop is distinguished from powerful politicians and ideologues by obedience to the revealed Word of God. He would be a false apostle if he relativized the natural moral law for the sake of his political preference or out of preference for this or that party. For every man recognizes [the natural moral law’s] demands in his conscience on the basis of his reason.”

“When the politico-religious rulers of their time wanted to forbid the apostles from proclaiming the teachings of Christ under threat of punishment, the apostles replied, ‘One must obey God rather than men’ (Acts 5:29),” Müller said. “Those who relativize the clear commitment to the sanctity of every human life on the basis of political preferences with tactical games and sophistical obfuscations openly oppose the Catholic faith.”



“Vatican II and all the popes up to Francis have described the deliberate killing of a child before and after birth as the most serious violation of God’s commandments,” the cardinal pointed out.

In the Didache, one of the earliest Christian writings that dates back to the late first or early second century, the Church already taught that “you shall not murder a child by abortion nor kill that which is begotten.”

The full interview in German may be read HERE.