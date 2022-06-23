Cdl. Müller urges German bishops to avoid schism by listening to pope, accepting Vatican II

'The Holy Spirit is the Spirit of the earthly and exalted Christ and not the condensate of zeitgeist ideologies that would supplement, correct, and falsify the natural truths about the world and man and the revealed truth of God Himself through propagandistic framing from episcopal websites,' the cardinal wrote.

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Gerhard Müller has called on proponents of the German Synodal Way to accept Pope Francis’s statement to them and the teaching of the second Vatican Council if they want to remain part of the Universal Church.

In a recent opinion piece, Müller refers to a comment in a recent interview by Pope Francis in which the Pontiff recalled what he told Bishop Georg Bätzing, chairman of the German bishops’ conference: “We already have a good Evangelical Church in Germany. We don’t need two of them.”

The cardinal says that what the Pope meant is that the council of the Synodal Way and two-thirds of the German Episcopate are moving towards schism and that the adjective “Catholic” is in danger of becoming a mere empty phrase in the German Church. The Synodal Way would deny the sacramentality of the Catholic Church and therefore contradict the teaching of Vatican II, which says in Lumen gentium 1: “[…] the Church is in Christ like a sacrament or as a sign and instrument both of a very closely knit union with God and of the unity of the whole human race […] “.

Müller continues to criticize the Synodal Way by saying that God has revealed himself once and for all in Christ and that there is no new revelation. He adds: “The Holy Spirit is the Spirit of the earthly and exalted Christ and not the condensate of zeitgeist ideologies that would supplement, correct, and falsify the natural truths about the world and man and the revealed truth of God Himself through propagandistic framing from episcopal websites.”

— Article continues below Petition — Pope Francis: Don't make Bishop McElroy a cardinal - he knew about McCarrick Show Petition Text 12153 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Bishop Robert McElroy (right) is to be made a cardinal in August, despite his inaction on allegations against notorious ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick. We all have a responsibility to speak up when serious wrongs are being brought to our attention, but McElroy didn't. SIGN this petition to demand Pope Francis not reward a bishop who failed to report allegations against McCarrick The Bishop of San Diego was told about serious sexual wrongdoing by McCarrick in 2016 when psychotherapist Richard Sipe, who had interviewed numerous victims of McCarrick, sent him a detailed letter, but McElroy sat on that information and is now being made a cardinal. Appointing him to the College of Cardinals is not only an insult to those who suffered clerical sex-abuse, but also to those who are intent on ridding the Church of such evil. This decision to make McElroy a cardinal must be reversed, and the only way to make that happen is with pressure from the laity. SIGN and SHARE this petition to stop the appointment of Bishop McElroy to the College of Cardinals Sipe told McElory that numerous seminarians and priests reported sexual advances and activity by McCarrick in a letter that also detailed extensive abuse by other clerics. "I have interviewed twelve seminarians and priests who attest to propositions, harassment, or sex with McCarrick," the psychotherapist told McElroy in the 2016 letter, adding: "None so far has found the ability to speak openly at the risk of reputation and retaliation." McElroy, who claims there was no corroborating evidence, could have brought the allegations to the pope, or even to the Papal Nuncio, but instead ended the correspondence with Sipe, himself a clerical sex-abuse victim. It would take another year for the truth about McCarrick to slowly emerge in public. SIGN the petition to stop Bishop McElroy being elevated to the College of Cardinals Turning a blind eye to serious allegations of sexual wrongdoing is reprehensible in any context, but particularly when a bishop, a shepherd of souls, does so. He also supports giving Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians, contrary to the Church's teaching, while he has concelebrated LGBT Masses as bishop and claimed Fr. James Martin's attempt to normalize the LGBT ideology is "fully consonant with Catholic teaching". The sad truth is that McElroy is not fit to continue as a bishop, let alone become a cardinal. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to stop the rot that continues to tarnish Christ's Church. We must do what we can to clean up this mess now. More Information: Bishop McElroy was warned about McCarrick - LifeSiteNews Pope announces 21 new cardinals, including McElroy - LifeSiteNews Photo: Theodore McCarrick and Bishop Robert McElroy (Lisa Bourne/LifeSiteNews & Diocese of San Diego/YouTube) Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The cardinal reflects on the attempt by the German Synod to change the Church’s teaching on sexuality by stating the following:

What is striking is the monothematic fixation on sexuality, which – reduced to mere satisfaction of sexual urges – shows an image of man without the living God, which can only be described as anthropological nihilism, even if there is still talk of love on the level of narcissistic sentimentalities but no longer in the Christological sense of love as devotion and sacrifice.

Regarding the question of sexual morality, Müller also condemned Father James Martin’s LGBT propaganda as heresy in a recent interview with LifeSite’s Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen. He asserted that nobody could change the doctrine of the Catholic faith and that according to that doctrine, all forms of sexuality outside of legitimate matrimony between one man and one woman are gravely sinful.

WATCH: Cdl. Müller: Father James Martin’s LGBT propaganda is ‘heresy’

In his writing addressing the German Synodal Way, Cardinal Müller also expresses concern about the possible abolition of priestly celibacy in Germany:

Also, the determined fight against the celibacy of priests and the infamous suspicion of the freely chosen charismatic celibacy for the sake of the Kingdom of Heaven as source and cause of sexual perversions up to criminal assaults on adolescents is a striking proof of the lack of Catholic thinking and for the denial of grace, which does not contradict nature, but purifies, elevates and perfects it. Here, too, the majority of the Frankfurt Synod is on the wrong track and in opposition to the supernatural nature of the faith and the sacramentality of the Church when Vatican II says: ‘Perfect and perpetual continence for the sake of the Kingdom of Heaven, commended by Christ the Lord […] is held by the Church to be of great value in a special manner for the priestly life’ (Presbyterorum ordinis 16).

Müller concludes his article by saying that, in order to stay Catholic, the Church in Germany needs to read Pope Francis’s letter to the pilgrim people of God in Germany, as well as accept the teaching of Vatican II, “especially with its theological epistemology in the Dogmatic Constitution on Divine Revelation ‘Dei verbum’ and also the Dogmatic Constitution on the Church ‘Lumen gentium’.”

Share











