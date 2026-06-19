Cdls. McElroy, Cupich send letter of ‘encouragement’ to Fr. James Martin’s pro-LGBT conference

Georgetown University's incoming president joined the heterodox cardinals in support of an Outreach conference this weekend at the Jesuit institution in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Robert McElroy and Cardinal Blase Cupich, the heterodox archbishops of Washington, D.C., and Chicago, as well as Eduardo Peñalver, the incoming pro-LGBT president of the Jesuit Georgetown University, each sent greetings to attendees of Father James Martin’s Outreach Conference this weekend.

In an X post, Outreach shared three letters dated June 19 written by McElroy, who will be speaking at the conference, Cupich, and Peñalver that offered encouragement and prayers to conference attendees, some of whom are likely not living in accordance with Catholic teaching, and emphasized the “new ministry” toward “LGBT Catholics” under Popes Francis and Leo.

Martin’s 2026 Outreach Conference, entitled “Walking Side by Side: Celebrating Five Years of Outreach Ministries,” will take place June 19-21 at Georgetown University with LGBTQ lay people, clergy, scholars, artists, educators, students and family members to celebrate five years of Outreach ministry.

Ahead of Outreach 2026, Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington, D.C. and Georgetown President, Eduardo Peñalver offer words of hospitality and welcome to conference attendees. Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago also offers words of encouragement and blessing to those gathering. pic.twitter.com/NkJP1yWl5o — Outreach (@OutrchCatholic) June 19, 2026

Meeting comes at ‘key time’ in Church history

“I am delighted to welcome you to the 2026 Outreach Conference here in Washington,” McElroy wrote. “For I know that the Holy Spirit will be profoundly present in our meetings and discussions at this key time in the history of our Church and nation.”

The cardinal then noted that the conference comes at a time after Pope Francis laid the foundation for “authentic ministry” toward the so-called “LGBT community” that he said has been continued by Pope Leo. The prelate boasted that the conference also comes after the release of Study Group 9 of the Synod on Synodality.

READ: Priest alleges Cardinal McElroy engaged in homosexual affairs

“We convene in a moment when the pastoral foundations laid by Pope Francis for authentic ministry to and with the LGBT community are being deepened and refined by Pope Leo,” he wrote.

Indeed, Pope Francis’ pontificate was marked by several apparent contradictions of the Church’s clear teaching on homosexuality.

The Catholic Church teaches that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law” and that the homosexual inclination is “objectively disordered.” The Catechism is very clear that homosexual activity can never be approved and repeats that “(h)omosexual persons are called to chastity.”

By contrast, in 2013, the Argentine pontiff infamously declared “Who am I to judge?” when asked about the existence of a gay lobby within the Vatican and the practice of homosexuality.

Francis also made numerous public statements praising and supporting advocates of LGBT ideology and same-sex civil unions. And most notably, in 2023, Francis’ Vatican published the Declaration Fiducia Supplicans that approved “blessings for couples in irregular situations and for couples of the same sex.”

Pope Leo appears to be continuing with Francis’ ambiguity on the issue. Last fall, he allowed thousands of so-called “LGBT Catholics” to process into St. Peter’s Basilica, led by a rainbow cross, many with their homosexual “partners,” dressed in rainbow colors, with some waving “LGBT pride” flags.

Fr. Martin also claimed in a February interview with left-wing comedian Stephen Colbert that Leo assured him he plans to continue with Francis’ pro-LGBT agenda during a private audience.

McElroy also boasted that the conference comes after the release of Study Group 9 of the Synod on Synodality.

“And the conference comes directly after the release of Study Group 9 of the Synod on Synodality, which places LGBT ministry within a new paradigm that integrates powerfully the experience of faith-filled and diverse disciples as a basis for understanding the call to holiness in all its concreteness,” he added.

The heretical Synod report, published in May, scandalously endorsed testimony, without qualification, claiming that “sin, at its root, does not consist in the (same-sex) couple relationship” but in “a lack of faith in a God who desires our fulfillment.”

Conference ‘resonates well in our synodal church’

Cardinal Cupich, in his letter to the conference, noted that leaders from Chicago’s Archdiocesan Gay and Lesbian Outreach (AGLO) would be attending and lauded the 2026 conference theme of “Walking Side by Side,” saying it fits with the “synodal church.”

“The conference theme resonates well in our synodal church and in the current new missionary age, it is helpful to look to the early Christians who were determined that no one felt left out or was left behind,” the prelate wrote. “Making a greater effort to listen to people’s faith journeys by recognizing evangelization as a process enables people to grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ and in solidarity with other members of the Body of Christ.”

READ: Cardinal Cupich calls for more ‘listening’ and ‘dialogue’ with ‘LGBT Catholics’

While it’s true that the Church from its earliest days aimed for no one to be “left behind,” authentic Catholic outreach includes calling those not following the Gospel, such as those in same-sex “relationships,” to repent, that Cupich and the conference fail to mention entirely.

Cupich concluded his letter by joining his prayers with the conference attendees that the event “enriches” them and encourages them “to walk with others in faith.”

Gathering follows ‘mission’ of ‘creating an inclusive campus’

In his letter, Peñalver, who has explicitly said he rejects the Church’s teaching on homosexuality, expressed his excitement that the university he will soon serve as president is hosting the conference. Peñalver also highlighted his erroneous belief that a key duty of Catholic and Jesuit universities is “creating an inclusive campus.”

READ: New Georgetown University president: ‘I reject the Church’s teaching on homosexuality’

“Catholic and Jesuit universities carry a distinctive mission. Our commitment to education is inseparable from our commitment to creating an inclusive campus environment that welcomes everyone and that empowers our students to lead the world towards greater justice and humanity,” he wrote.

“You are here to listen, to reflect, and to engage with others on issues of faith, identity, and community,” he concluded. “I can think of no better context to consider these questions than at this conference, at this time, and at this university. In the spirit of this year’s conference theme, we are proud to walk together with you, side by side, in our shared faith.”

In addition to McElroy, other notable speakers at this year’s conference include Fr. Martin; Kerry A. Robinson, the president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA, and dissident theologian Father James Keenan, S.J.

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