Celebrating 25 years of LifeSite: LifeSite helps found Voice of the Family in opposition to Vatican’s Synod, launched Rome Life Forum

October 13, 2014 (LifeSiteNews) – Note: Voice of the Family, a coalition of 15 international pro-family groups, released this Monday morning. The Extraordinary Synod on the Family’s mid-term report is nothing short of a “betrayal” of Catholic and family values, says an influential pro-family group.

Mincing no words, Voice of the Family’s British spokesperson John Smeaton said that “those who are controlling the Synod have betrayed Catholic parents. The Synod’s mid-way report is one of the worst official documents drafted in Church history.”

“Thankfully,” said Smeaton, “the report is a preliminary report for discussion, rather than a definitive proposal.”

Likewise, Irish representative Patrick Buckley said that the report “represents an attack on marriage and the family” by “in effect giving a tacit approval of adulterous relationships.” Additionally, “the report undermines the Church’s definitive teaching against contraception, and fails to recognize that homosexual inclination is objectively disordered,” said Buckley.

Patrick Craine, Voice of the Family’s North American spokesperson, said that the report “is not a faithful representation of the Synod discussions. Many Synod fathers have valiantly defended Church teaching inside and outside the Synod hall, yet their position is hardly reflected in the document at all.”

“The report is right to call for pastoral outreach,” said Craine, “but as Cardinal Ratzinger emphasized, outreach can only be done in the truth. As it is, the document undermines true pastoral care and can only do grave damage, in this world and the next, to those it purports to help.”

“It would be a false mercy to give Holy Communion to people who do not repent of mortal sexual sins,” said Voice of the Family coordinator Maria Madise, who said the report undermines Catholic families. “Will Catholic parents be forced to falsely tell their children that mortal sins like the use of contraception, cohabiting with partners, or living homosexual lifestyles have positive attributes?”

“Real mercy consists of offering people a clean conscience via the Sacrament of Confession and thus union with God,” concluded Madise.

“It is essential that the voices of those lay faithful who sincerely live out Catholic teaching are also taken into account,” said Smeaton. “Voice of the Family urges Catholics not to be complacent or give in to a false sense of obedience, in the face of attacks on the fundamental principles of the natural law at the Synod.”

Rome Life Forum talks must be read and viewed to understand serious international crisis for pro-life

By Steve Jalsevac

Last year’s Extraordinary Synod on the Family and Pope Francis’s many controversial statements have created moral issue earthquakes – not only in the Catholic Church – but also in the entire world. That was the reason for this year’s Rome Life Forum.

That is why LifeSite, together with a number of other international pro-life, pro-family groups, organized the Rome Life Forum of a few weeks ago with major emphasis on the Synod.

If you have been reading the articles and viewing the videos that we have published to date, you will appreciate the significance of the Rome Life Forum. It was an historical event we are confident will have much positive influence on upcoming developments. There is still more to come as we find time to publish the remaining videos and gather the texts of all 11 presentations from the two days.

In addition to Cardinals Pell and Burke, who were present for the final afternoon session, almost 200 of the top pro-life, pro-family, mostly Catholic (given the subject of this Forum) leaders in the world participated in the dramatic think tank event. This was more than double the participants from last year’s pioneer Forum organized by LifeSite at the time of the canonizations of Saints John Paul II and John XXIII. The public was invited to join the 2015 final afternoon session and that swelled the audience.

This year, there was unanimous agreement that the Forum had to address the deeply concerning implications of last year’s and the upcoming Synods on the Family and the papacy of Francis as related to the life and family issues.

The LifeSite team in Rome consisted of co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen, Managing Editor John Jalsevac, Rome correspondent Hilary White, Canadian board member and author/artist Michael O’Brien and myself, LifeSite co-founder and Managing Director.

This year the Forum was run by Voice of the Family, a coalition of dozens of pro-life and pro-family groups, included, SPUC (Britain’s Society for the Protection of Human Life), Human Life International, Family Life International of New Zealand, LifeSite (one of the two original co-founders) and many more.

I can’t emphasize enough the significance and exceptionally high quality and controlled passion of the presentations, discussions and networking that took place during the Forum. This was no ordinary pro-life conference.

Readers are strongly encouraged to take the time to gradually go through all the published materials. Much was stated and revealed that many have been thinking, but have not known how to relate. The speakers dealt with topics that someone had to finally confront and explain at this time of great confusion, if not fear for the immediate future.

Although every presentation had a powerful impact, the ones that caused the greatest response were those of John Smeaton, Matthew McCusker, Colleen Bayer, Maria Madise and above all those by Fr. Linus Clovis and our own John-Henry Westen who both received rousing applause. The videos are not yet posted of the Smeaton, McCusker and Bayer talks.

Before, in between, and after the sessions many participants spent a lot of time further discussing what we must do in response to the enormous challenges to the life and family causes as a result of the synod and many problematic statements of Francis. That is, Francis’ statements, at least as interpreted by the world’s media, the most dissenting Catholic leaders and numerous very influential secular persons are a serious challenge for us to counter in the public mind.

There were constant late nights and early mornings as we continued to meet and squeeze as much activity as possible within the limited time available with these great leaders in the Eternal City.